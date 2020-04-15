"I didn't realize you knew how to weld," an acquaintance remarked recently.

His tone suggested I had just risen in his estimation. I can draw an arc. I can splatter quite a lot of white-hot metal around. Some of it even sticks where I want it. But the resulting mess would make real welders cringe. I do my own welding for the same reason that I do my own furniture repair , mow the lawn, change light bulbs and fix leaky faucets. I would rather do something myself, if I can, than have someone else to do it for me. It's all because I can't stand being useless.

Because somewhere, way back in the formative days of childhood, I learned that doing things with one's hands is considered more useful than doing things with one's head. So simply being good, or being smart, isn't enough. I also have to be useful. All of which leaves me with an uncomfortable feeling, one day this may all pass. I sometimes equate being useless to being unloved or unneeded. However, I keep reminding myself that babies don't have to do anything useful to be loved. They don't even have to show they're grateful. They just have to be.

Perhaps the thought of Easter and resurrection provides us with yet another image of being useful. More than that, we know we're not the first or only people who ever lived -- we can read the words of folks who have been dead for thousands of years in the bible -- and we hope for a hereafter. We can see in all that a symbol of new life -- of hope -- of God's gift of life.

When Christ rose from the dead on the first Easter, His resurrection was not a matter of coming back to life. Christ had raised many people from the dead during His ministry, all of who died again. Christ's resurrection means a new existence for all of us and a transformation of death into life for all eternity.

Through the powerful energy of the resurrection, every aspect of creation is permeated with new life and purpose. On this Easter Sunday, we celebrate that our lives are different because Christ has brought us into a new realm where evil, suffering and death have been crushed.

•••

