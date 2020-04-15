The "hue and cry" that seems to erupt every so many weeks and months concerning the health of today's and tomorrow's kids has lots of folks "focusing" (I love the way people "focus" on things) on how to combat this deadly trend threatening the future of our kids and the nation itself. That trend being the unfitness and overweightness of today's youth.

Of course, to just put it in simple terms, kids should never consume more calories than they use. If they don't, they will build organic retention units for the excess calories consumed, or in other words, they will get fat.

Two things can battle this tide, one of which is controlling the type and amount of food our youngsters are utilizing. The kids of today put away a fantastic amount of sweets and junk foods, stuff that my generation didn't even have access to. Our family ate every meal at home, cooked at home, with very few desserts or sweets along the way.

My home town of 5,000 people had one fast food place and that was the Dairy Queen. The kids who frequented the DQ usually used only the money they may have earned from jobs they did and they got their treats by walking or riding their bikes there. I got my first job when I was 12 years old carrying empty bottles off Dr. Pepper delivery trucks and other manual labor type of assignments. I transported myself to work by jogging the two miles from home to the plant. I'd work 4 hours in a hot plant by the railroad tracks then jog back home. Since we didn't have air conditioning at our house, my concept of "hot" was much different than it is today. My bedroom wasn't hot unless it got over 90 degrees in there. Sometimes it did.

While I wouldn't want my kid working like that today and the laws won't let you anyway, my experience wasn't much different from a lot of my friends in the 1960s. None of my friends were overweight who worked these summer jobs. Fast forward to today and you will rarely find kids who can find any kind of a job at a young age. Kids today are taken about everywhere they go and even the few who find their way to the athletic fields will rarely experience the feeling that comes from being in good physical condition.

There is a second key activity that can change the tide against childhood obesity and weakness. That would be the act of running. Growing up, I was always taught that core to the key to success in team or individual sports is the ability to run. To be able to run fast and to able to run far pretty much set the parameters of how much success you were going to have as an an athlete.

While I have coached track for many years and am a strong proponent of that sport for a lot of reasons, any sport or activity that gets a student running in a manner that strengthens their bodies is a sport that is worthwhile.

Returning to the question of how best to manage a child's eating habits, I don't believe in diets for children. Kids gotta eat! Just change what they eat. Lot more fruits, lots less "manufactured" food. I read somewhere that if people stuck to eating "God's food," they wouldn't have a weight problem. That would be grapes or apples instead of Ding Dongs and candy bars. Food that is grown and kept to as close to how nature produced it is far superior to products packed with chemical additives.

As for running, it will take some doing to counteract the negative image that has been placed upon it by well meaning coaches. My experience with kids over the past 20 years is that most of them genuinely hate the activity. I wondered "why" because kids haven't always been that way. I wonder if perhaps its the results of youth coaches using "running" as a routine punishment. Do something bad -- 20 laps! Mess up an assignment -- 30 laps! Lateness for practice, displaying bad attitudes, or poor work ethic will earn you extra running. Equating running with punishment is almost a given with a lot of coaches, so it is small wonder that the process of running makes lots of kids feel innately bad.

Any kind of physical activity that gets kids to move their bodies and elevate their heart rate for a bit is great for them. The more regular these intervals of physical activity are, the greater the effect on the whole body. The number one best and most effective way to work out is, was and will be the act of running.

When I was a PE (physical education) teacher in eastern Arkansas in the early 1990s, I conducted an experiment to test my theories. I laid out a 400-meter grass track behind the school and developed a contest with kids running laps at their own speed around the track. They weren't timed and they weren't pressed but the goal was to run 600 laps from the first of school to the end of school.

The students ran during the PE hour, they ran some during their recesses (on their own with a teacher watching), and I arranged for some to meet after school. Before we started, I gave all the students the President's Fitness Test and documented their scores in the shuttle run, situps, pullups, sit and stretch, and the mile. The scores were generally poor.

By May, the grass track had largely become a dirt track. Though we did no exercises outside of running and games involving running, when I retested the students, their scores had doubled and tripled. Kids could do far more situps and pull ups that before, they were way more flexible, and most of them scored in the highest percentile grouping for the mile.

When I turned in my scores to the President's Fitness Council, I learned later that they has the highest school average of any school in the state.

Yes, running can be a very healthy thing.

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at prtnews@nwadg.com.

