Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Family Rental is open by Annette Beard | Today at 9:48 a.m.

A new business opened in town this week -- Family Rental Company opened at 1978 Slack Street.

Family Rental Co.

1978 Slack St.

7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. - noon Saturday

479-451-0990

familyrentalnwa.com

Providing all yard equipment, owner Heath Taylor says, the business offers Husqvarna mowers, trimmers, chain saws, as well as tractors and many implements. They also rent small construction equipment, skid steer with attachments, mini excavators, lifts, stump grinders, wood chippers, trenchers, Hilti power tools such as jack hammers, hammer drills, concrete core drills, concrete saws and water pumps, generators, pressure washers and much more.

Owners are Heath Taylor and Zach Tinsley. Dena Awbrey is manager and Charlie Brewer is shop foreman.

General News on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Family Rental is open

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT