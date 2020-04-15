A new business opened in town this week -- Family Rental Company opened at 1978 Slack Street.

Family Rental Co. 1978 Slack St. 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - noon Saturday 479-451-0990 familyrentalnwa.com

Providing all yard equipment, owner Heath Taylor says, the business offers Husqvarna mowers, trimmers, chain saws, as well as tractors and many implements. They also rent small construction equipment, skid steer with attachments, mini excavators, lifts, stump grinders, wood chippers, trenchers, Hilti power tools such as jack hammers, hammer drills, concrete core drills, concrete saws and water pumps, generators, pressure washers and much more.

Owners are Heath Taylor and Zach Tinsley. Dena Awbrey is manager and Charlie Brewer is shop foreman.

