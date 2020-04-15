Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Digital Java techs fix what's broke by Staff Reports | Today at 9:53 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photograph courtesy of Lance Sanders Trevor Brodie worked on a Samsung tablet while working in the Siloam Springs location of Digital Java. Owner Lance Sanders said he is available by appointment for first responders, police and other emergency personnel for emergency repairs if needed.

The mission of Digital Java is "to provide our customers with service that exceeds their expectations, to fix what's broke, and to establish meaningful, long-lasting relationships," said owner Lance Sanders of Pea Ridge. Sanders established Digital Java in 2012.

"We honor those who sacrifice for us. All law enforcement, first responders, medical workers, and teachers receive 10% off repairs," Sanders added.

Digital Java

• 4404 W. Walnut St. Suite 4

Rogers, Ark.

(479) 246-0639

•1011 S. Mount Olive St.

Siloam Springs

(479)373-6004

Website: digital-java.com

email: info@digital-java.com

Facebook: @digitaljavanwa

Instagram: digitaljava

"We are a brick-and-mortar company with two locations --Rogers and Siloam Springs," Sanders said. In Rogers, the store is located at 4404 W. Walnut St., Suite 4.

"Digital Java's purpose is to solve our customers' problems in relation to their mobile devices, computers, and other consumer-grade electronics," Sanders said.

"We do this by providing professional repairs with high-quality parts; offering insight, training and alternatives to repair; data recovery; computer maintenance and defense services; liquid-damaged device treatment and repair; pre-paid wireless services; device protection; life-time warranties and competitive pricing."

Normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday but during the Covid-19 crisis, hours have been shortened to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We exist to provide our customers with service that exceeds their expectations, to fix what's broke, and to establish meaningful, long-lasting relationships," Sanders said, adding "We honor those who sacrifice for us. All law enforcement, first responders, medical workers and teachers receive 10% off repairs."

Employees are Trevor Brodie, operations manager / lead tech; Karissa Peeples, shop manager / senior tech; Dan Keitzger, lead computer tech; and Ray Draleaus, repair technician.

During the Covid-19 health crises, Sanders said the store is closing early, at 4 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. but he is available by appointment for first responders, police and other emergency personnel for emergency repairs if needed.

Business on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Digital Java techs fix what's broke

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT