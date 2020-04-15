Photograph courtesy of Lance Sanders Trevor Brodie worked on a Samsung tablet while working in the Siloam Springs location of Digital Java. Owner Lance Sanders said he is available by appointment for first responders, police and other emergency personnel for emergency repairs if needed.

The mission of Digital Java is "to provide our customers with service that exceeds their expectations, to fix what's broke, and to establish meaningful, long-lasting relationships," said owner Lance Sanders of Pea Ridge. Sanders established Digital Java in 2012.

"We honor those who sacrifice for us. All law enforcement, first responders, medical workers, and teachers receive 10% off repairs," Sanders added.

Digital Java • 4404 W. Walnut St. Suite 4 Rogers, Ark. (479) 246-0639 •1011 S. Mount Olive St. Siloam Springs (479)373-6004 Website: digital-java.com email: info@digital-java.com Facebook: @digitaljavanwa Instagram: digitaljava

"We are a brick-and-mortar company with two locations --Rogers and Siloam Springs," Sanders said. In Rogers, the store is located at 4404 W. Walnut St., Suite 4.

"Digital Java's purpose is to solve our customers' problems in relation to their mobile devices, computers, and other consumer-grade electronics," Sanders said.

"We do this by providing professional repairs with high-quality parts; offering insight, training and alternatives to repair; data recovery; computer maintenance and defense services; liquid-damaged device treatment and repair; pre-paid wireless services; device protection; life-time warranties and competitive pricing."

Normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday but during the Covid-19 crisis, hours have been shortened to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Employees are Trevor Brodie, operations manager / lead tech; Karissa Peeples, shop manager / senior tech; Dan Keitzger, lead computer tech; and Ray Draleaus, repair technician.

Business on 04/15/2020