Stitched with Love did not have a meeting March 17, 2020, due to the social distancing and the Covid-19 virus. Linda Pitts and Cinda Wooldridge met at the church to cut batting for quilt kits. We had a few members to stop by to pick up quilt kits to take home and sew.

I am sure that when all of this shelter in place is over with and are able to deliver quilts to the Arkansas Children's Hospital and Children's Northwest Hospital that they will be very appreciative of the quilts. As of now, it has been two months that we have not been able to deliver anything and I am sure that their quilt supplies are low.

Ladies, we appreciate you sewing during this time of having to stay inside from other people. If you should need any kits or want to drop off quilts with Linda Pitts or Cinda Wooldridge please give us a call and we can make this happen.

Stay safe and healthy for this will end someday, and we can all be together again telling stories of what we did during our shelter in place.

We will not meet in April but hopefully we can get together in May.

For more information call Linda 479-531-5381 or Cinda 479-644-9760.

