Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Benton County Jail Today at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, April 7

11:26 p.m. Harry Scott Boggs, 55, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Wednesday, April 8

11:17 a.m. Amber Rene Dearman, 43, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest

Saturday, April 11

1:31 a.m. Turel Lee Curbow, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering

Sunday, April 12

12:53 a.m. Lacy Shain Henderson, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, second-degree assault on a family or household member

General News on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT