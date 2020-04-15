Tuesday, April 7
11:26 p.m. Harry Scott Boggs, 55, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering
Wednesday, April 8
11:17 a.m. Amber Rene Dearman, 43, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
Saturday, April 11
1:31 a.m. Turel Lee Curbow, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering
Sunday, April 12
12:53 a.m. Lacy Shain Henderson, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, second-degree assault on a family or household memberGeneral News on 04/15/2020
Print Headline: Benton County Jail
