Tuesday, April 7

11:26 p.m. Harry Scott Boggs, 55, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Wednesday, April 8

11:17 a.m. Amber Rene Dearman, 43, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest

Saturday, April 11

1:31 a.m. Turel Lee Curbow, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering

Sunday, April 12

12:53 a.m. Lacy Shain Henderson, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, second-degree assault on a family or household member

General News on 04/15/2020