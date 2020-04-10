The number of unemployment benefits claims made since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas has risen to about 132,000, state Commerce Department Secretary Mike Preston said Friday.

Preston said the number of claims is still increasing but more slowly than last week.

People who applied before March 28 should have already started receiving benefits, he said. Claims made between then and April 4 will be processed over the weekend, and the benefits will be distributed Monday.

He said the additional weekly $600 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act for those unemployed due to the pandemic is now being distributed with regular benefits.

3:00 P.M. UPDATE: Two more coronavirus patients died in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday, bringing the toll to 23.

Total cases grew to 1,171 by Friday afternoon. Health Department Secretary Nate Smith said the number of active cases — where a covid-19 patient is still sick, as opposed to recovered or deceased — was at 836.

He said 86 patients were hospitalized, as 23 were newly admitted since Thursday and 10 had left.

There were 33 patients on ventilators as of Friday afternoon.

Health care workers account for 168 cases, and nursing home residents account for 79.

Smith said 312 people have recovered from the illness so far, including 46 health care workers.

At the same news conference, Hutchinson said he and Smith had the chance to speak to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci has appeared with President Donald Trump regularly to speak about the spread of coronavirus.

Hutchinson said Fauci approved of the measures the state has taken to stem the spread of covid-19, and Smith said the doctor called Arkansas a model, given its low rate of growth in the number of cases.

Fauci previously said all states should have a stay-at-home order in place, but Hutchinson said the doctor did not say Arkansas should institute one during their conversation.

Hutchinson again showed figures Friday demonstrating Arkansas’ slow rate of growth in cases and hospitalizations.

Two weeks ago, Hutchinson said models projected the state would have around 3,500 cases and about 200 hospitalizations by this point. The state currently has less than half of both.

1:37 P.M. UPDATE: Two more people with covid-19 died in Arkansas by Friday afternoon, bringing the state death toll to 23, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,171, Hutchinson said.

EARLIER: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in Arkansas and the state's response at a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Check back for updates and to watch live video of the briefing.