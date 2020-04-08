UCA

The University of Central Arkansas in Conway has announced the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

Recognition on the Dean's List is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year. Eligibility for the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.

Included on the Dean's List from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

• Callie-Lillian G. Valdez, Garfield;

• Quinley D. Roses, Pea Ridge; and

• MacGwire R. Smith, Pea Ridge.

