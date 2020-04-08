Miss Nannie Roberts taught at Pea Ridge school for many years.

Miss Nannie's school roll for Sept. 6, 1892, for a subscription school at her home in Pea Ridge, was for the entire school year with names added week to week included Maggie Alfrey, Paul Collins, Howard Collins, Ralf Collins, Lena Hall, Nelie Munn, Zoo Munn, Frank Harston, Della Powell, Ada Powell, Rosa Wallis, Ellen Ingles, Annie Peel, Albert Peel, Ellen Hunter, Ella Jones, Ada Patterson, Della Lasater, Silas Spraker, Albert Alfrey, Lester Alfrey, James Hall, James Kernahan, Clement Wallis, Nettie Ingle, Edna Conley, Audra Wheat, Eva Hall, Emma Hall, Nla Wilson, Lee Marsh, Floy Marsh, Emma Ricketts, Fleta Hayes, Walter Hal and Oscar Hal.

Records of receipts from parents of the children showed that the cost of each student was $1 per month. The school closed for Christmas holidays on Dec. 23, 1892. Receipts were entered for April, so it is probable that the school extended through April or perhaps up to May of 1893.

Miss Nannie Roberts listed expenses of the school for the year 1892-1893 as: To Willie Roberts for janitor work, $3; to Homer Beman for janitor work, $6; to Mr. Gann for woodchopping, $4; for blackboard, $3.20; window panes, $.50; wood for winter of '92-'93, $5.60. Total expenses $22.30. Not only was tuition inexpensive for students, but textbooks were less expensive with a physiology book costing 75 cents. Most textbooks with hard binding were from 20 to 60 cents new.

Miss Roberts was born Nov. 22, 1853, in Christian County, Mo., to the Rev. Joseph Porter Roberts and Celia Ripetoe Roberts. She came with her family to Bentonville, Ark., from Christian County, Mo, about 1872. She came to Pea Ridge about 1876 to take charge of one of the departments in the Pea Ridge Academy of which her brother, Professor John Rains Roberts, was president and superintendent.

She remained in that position until the Academy became the site of the Pea Ridge public school, then she taught the primary department. Later, she had a series of subscription schools in her home. After retiring, she conducted a kindergarten in her home.

Miss Nannie's first love was children and she devoted her lifetime to the Pea Ridge area youngsters. She had a great sense of Welsh-Irish humor and wrote many poems, skits and speeches to entertain them. She taught four generations of Pea Ridge students.

Miss Nannie passed away on Nov. 29, 1942, and was buried by her parents in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

•••

Editor's note: In 1970, a great-niece of Miss Roberts, Mrs. Kathryn Robbins Barnett of Bentonville, shared mementos of her great-aunt. These were published in the Pea Ridge Graphic on Jan. 29, 1970.

