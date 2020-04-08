50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 15

Thursday, April 9, 1970

The schedule for end of school functions was announced by Pea Ridge School principal William King. School closing has been set for May 29. The baccalaureate service will be held Sunday, May 24, in the school gym. Commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 29, in the gymnasium. The valedictory address will be delivered by Mark Lasater and the salutatorian address by Miss Linda Bell.

L.E. Hardy was elected president of the Pea Ridge Industrial Development Committee at a recently meeting, according to Chamber of Commerce president Fred McKinney. Other officers are John Easley, vice president; Hearn Oliver, secretary-treasurer; and Keith Escue, named a board member to replace P. Reid Oliver who recently moved to California.

A talk on feature writing by Pea Ridge Graphic editor Billie Jines will open the two-day ninth annual Journalism days at the University of Arkansas.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 15

Wednesday, April 9, 1980

A request to rezone some Pea Ridge property from agricultural to residential (R-1) was rejected by the Planning Commission Thursday and the members set a workshop on planning for May 15. The request concerned property on the south side of Arkansas Highway 72 west at the city limits and was made by Frances Freete who had planned to erect duplexes and a residence on the property. The action followed public hearing at which Cotton Carter, former mayor and owner of the property immediately south of the property in consideration, protested the rezone.

Easter egg winners in the junior division at the Beta Alpha hunt Saturday were Casey David, Wendy Fears, Jason Jobe, Lance Jobe and Angela Sheppard. Mary Jane Pistole was chairman for the hunt.

Staff for the Pea Ridge branch of First Federal Savings and Loan Association will be John Lasater, manager; Ruby Bradrick, assistant manager; and Marth Escue, teller.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 15

Thursday, April 12, 1990

A Fayetteville construction company was the low bidder Monday night when the Pea Ridge School Board opened bids for a library/media center. The low bid of Harrison-Davis Co was $129,500.

Beta Alpha Sorority will sponsor a baby sitting clinic in Pea Ridge on April 21. The clinic is the project of Arletta Wallace of Pea Ridge and is for boys and girls from 11 to 18 years of age.

Former Sisco Funeral Home owner Billy Sisco and his late son-in-law Sam Spivey were honored by the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce Saturday night. Sisco also received the Eva Patterson Pioneer Spirit Award for long-term service in a variety of community needs. Spivey, who drowned last summer following a boating accident, received the Fred McKinney Leadership Award for his outstanding effort in organizing and maintaining the youth baseball program. His widow, Janet Spivey, accepted the award. The awards were presented by Mayor Mary Rogers.

Police will begin enforcement of new speed limits into and out of Pea Ridge, Police Chief Sam Holcomb said. The changes are the result of a public survey conducted last year by the Highway Department at the request of city officials.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 15

Wednesday, April 12, 2000

An ongoing feud between two Middle School girls ended up being aired at the Pea Ridge School Board meeting Monday night. Attorney Brad Karren of Bentonville, representing on of the girls, address the board appealing two in-school suspensions and one out-of-school suspension imposed against his client over the court of this school year by Middle School principal Dr. Anita Frevert.

The Pea Ridge City Council has moved its monthly meeting up from Monday, April 18, to Thursday, April 13, in City Hall.

How much do you pay for trash pickup? If you are paying more than $8 per month, you are paying too much, according to city recorder Sandy Easley, who said that city Ord. No. 90 sets trash pick-up rates at a maximum of $8 per month. It also requires trash companies to get permits from the city.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 15

Wednesday, April 14, 2010

GARFIELD -- Recognizing that there are many legal questions to answer and logistics to address, board members of Volunteer Ambulance Service (VAS) and Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department (NEBCO) each expressed an unofficial commitment to merge.

The Pea Ridge School Board meeting Monday night was one split vote after another. Casey and Larry Mathis, parents of an elementary school student who recently severed part of his finger when a door shut on his hand at school, requested the district be responsible for accrued medical costs.

Pea Ridge artist Raymond Gibby is off on a new creative venture. Gibby's background lies in bronze casting. He recently teamed with Tim Costello to form Zingology Manufacturing, a Bentonville based company introducing fine art to the aftermarket accessories business by creating and manufacturing a hand sculpted and foundry cast differential cover made of aluminum.

A casino is coming to town, but no money will change hands. Blackjack and roulette tables will be featured at the After Prom event for Pea Ridge High School May 1.

Thanks to the efforts of State Senator Cecile Bledsoe, three volunteer fire departments and one city in northeast Benton County received grants. Receiving grants were Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department, Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, Little Flock Fire Department and the city of Gateway.

Editorial on 04/08/2020