Strawberry Dessert

Recipe from Gayle Benoit, Carencro, La.

2 3-oz. pkg. strawberry jello

4 medium bananas

1 small can crushed pineapple

1/2 pt. sour cream

1 small pkg. frozen strawberries

1/2 c. chopped pecans

Boil 1 cup water. Pour into 6 oz. jello.

Add strawberries, smashed bananas, and pineapples Pour 1/2 into dish and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Pour sour cream over first layer and spread evenly. Add pecans, then add rest of mixture. Refrigerate overnight.

Editorial on 04/08/2020