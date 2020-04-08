Strawberry Dessert
Recipe from Gayle Benoit, Carencro, La.
2 3-oz. pkg. strawberry jello
4 medium bananas
1 small can crushed pineapple
1/2 pt. sour cream
1 small pkg. frozen strawberries
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Boil 1 cup water. Pour into 6 oz. jello.
Add strawberries, smashed bananas, and pineapples Pour 1/2 into dish and refrigerate 30 minutes.
Pour sour cream over first layer and spread evenly. Add pecans, then add rest of mixture. Refrigerate overnight.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.Editorial on 04/08/2020
Print Headline: Recipe
