Melissa Dover-Johnson, 46, of Bentonville, died April 1, 2020, in Regency Hospital in Springdale. She was born Aug. 7, 1973, in Bentonville.

She worked many years waiting tables at restaurants around northwest Arkansas and was the owner and operator of The Country Cupboard in Rogers. She was a member and volunteer of the Riders United for Children (RU4C) often serving beverages at the AMP in Rogers. She was a friend to everyone she met, with the biggest heart for making a difference any way she could.

She could get along with anyone and tried to be a friend to anyone she met (strength, loyalty and hope was her code). She had a fearless fighter spirit and incredible will power no matter the odds. She loved her family above all else and truly had a way with kids. A nurturer, protector who had fun enjoying the little things (music, singing and even capturing a few sunsets along the way).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Jean Dover.

Survivors are her father, Dewey Dover of Washburn, Mo.; her boyfriend, David Morgan of Bella Vista; five children, Colby Johnson (Lauren) of Gravette, Dakota Johnson and fiancée (Emma Nilsson) of Fayetteville, Devan Johnson of Fayetteville and Shyla Johnson and Jett Johnson of Gravette; four siblings, Curtis Dover (Amanda) of Washburn, Wayne Dover (Misty Brown) of Jacket, Mo., Jeana Dover of Washburn, Roy Mulford (Shiela) of Cromwell, Okla.; and two grandchildren, River and Olive Johnson.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Marcella June Henry

Marcella June Henry, 83, of Rogers, died April 1, 2020, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born June 27, 1936, in Cook, Minn., to Milton Thornberg and Hilma Haavisto Thornberg.

She married Glen Edwin Henry May 11, 1957, and was a homemaker. She and Glen were foster parents to over a hundred children in California and was "Granny" to many people. She enjoyed interior design, antiques, genealogy and was the party host to anyone that came by her house. She loved animals and cared for many throughout her years.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Glen Henry of the home; a daughter, Linda Wisley (George) of Rogers; a son, David Henry (Maria) of Nairobi, Kenya; two special adopted children, Sandi Lemke (Duane) of Bella Vista, and Poda (Alice) of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren, Kristen Wisley, Luke Wisley (Aubree), Melody Tucker (Seth), Lindsay Lee (Ryan), Samuel Lemke (Jenna), Maguińa Ramilo-Henry, Caroline Ramilo-Henry, Ana Ramilo-Henry; and great-grandchildren, Judah, Maddox, Titus, Mercy June, Gideon, August, Maggie, Phin, Silas and Aiden.

Due to the concerns for the health of June's many friends, a private family graveside service will held at Roller Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

James Henry Mack

James Henry Mack, 77, of Garfield, Ark., died Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 1, 1942, to Hans and Henrietta Mack.

He was a strong believer and follower of Jesus Christ and a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend.

He graduated from Elmwood Park High School in Chicago, Ill., followed by attending Wright College in Chicago, Ill., where he met his wife, Sharon. While in college, he joined the Navy and proudly served from 1964 to 1967. In May 1967, he and Sharon were married and remained married for 52 years.

He most recently was retired from both the U.S. Postal Service and as a long term sound technician for Whitney Mountain Chapel in Garfield. Prior to that, he spent several years as a painting equipment sales and serviceman while raising his three sons with his wife.

He loved people and cherished being surrounded by family and friends above all else in this world. He enjoyed golfing, watching football and participating in fantasy football leagues. Memories of his humor and love for making people laugh will be cherished by all for years to come.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Henrietta Mack, and father, Hans Mack.

Survivors are his wife, Sharon Mack of Garfield, Ark.; sons, Erich Mack and wife Deb of Lowell, Ark., James Mack and wife Becky of Denver, Colo., and Karl Mack and wife Mandy of Bentonville, Ark.; brother, John Mack and wife Judy of Garfield, Ark.; sister, Carol Mack Neri and husband Dennis of Chandler, Ariz.; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be planned for friends and family at a later date.

There will be no public viewing.

Arrangements are by Rollins Funeral Home of Rogers.

Dennis H. Peterson

Dennis H. Peterson, 73, of Garfield, Ark., died March 29, 2020. He was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in Atlantic, Iowa, to Howard and Geraldine Peterson.

He will be remembered as an outgoing man who never met a stranger. He served his country in the Navy from 1965 to 1971. He moved to northwest Arkansas in 1976, where he established himself as a skilled craftsman. He was the proprietor of Ozark Cabinet Company from 1976 until his passing.

He served as the first fire chief at NEBCO Fire Department in Garfield in 1978, and continued to work with the department for 10 years.

He was also an avid outdoorsman who found his greatest joy in camping, hunting, and fishing.

He was a member of the Lutheran faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sheryl Peterson; children, Dwayne Peterson of Lowell and Michelle Webb of Fayetteville; stepson, Krispin McDevitt of Pea Ridge; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many friends; and his trusty beagle, Kipper.

A celebration of Dennis's life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Rogers chapter of the VFW.

Ramona Roe

Ramona Roe, 77, died April 5, in Baptist Health and Rehab in Little Rock. She was born May 27, 1942, in Gassville, Ark.

She was a 1960 graduate of Yellville-Summit High School, where she was salutatorian, made the top 10 in the beauty pageant and won the state FBLA shorthand contest. She earned a B.A. in English and journalism from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1964 and a Juris Doctorate from the UALR Law School in 1976. In law school, she wrote the top paper in five courses, served as associate editor of the law review and won numerous academic and writing awards.

She worked for the Game & Fish Commission, taught English at North Arkansas Community College, practiced law in Rogers and Little Rock, served as Lowell city attorney, clerked for the chairman of the Workers' Compensation Commission, codified acts of Arkansas at the Code Revision Commission and retired from the Bureau of Legislative Research.

She was an avid reader and wrote stories, articles and essays as a hobby. She was interested in politics and history, especially the French Revolution and the life of Marie Antoinette. She greatly admired the Jewish people and had studied their contributions to society throughout the ages. She also enjoyed traveling and had visited 43 states, the District of Columbia and 25 foreign countries.

She was a member and officer of Delta Theta Phi law fraternity and a member of Mensa, the high IQ society.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. C.E. Roe of Viola and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Finley of Norfork; her father, Roy Roe; and brother, Ray Lin (Curly) Roe.

Survivors are her mother, Wanda Roe of Pea Ridge; a niece, Crystal Craig (Derek) and grandnephew, Conner Craig, all of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and several cousins, mostly in the West Plains, Mo., area.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, in Viola Cemetery, Viola, Ark.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

Mildred Marie Whitmer

Mildred Marie Whitmer, 91, of Rogers, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Jackson, Miss., to Walter and Bertie Gilbert.

She became a hairdresser at the age of 15, and continued that career for more than 50 years including many clients in Pea Ridge and Gravette. She always loved to dance, play cards, table games and was a fantastic cook. She met her true love, Bob, at a skating rink where he literally knocked her off her feet. She enjoyed life.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Bob Whitmer; son, Steven Ray Whitmer; daughter-in-law, Debbie Whitmer; and grandson, Zach Snow.

Survivors are three sons, David Whitmer (Hiwasse), Jeff Whitmer and wife Carrie (Fayetteville), and Tommy Whitmer (Hiwasse); six grandchildren, Misti Wilson, Stephen Polk, Wes Whitmer, Rachel Kopek, Thomas Autrey and Chelsie Harper; and two great-grandchildren, Jurnee Wilson and Christian Harper.

Interment will be alongside Mr. Bob, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp, P.O. Box 4221, Fayetteville, AR 72702

