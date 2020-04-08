Please know that the City of Pea Ridge is working daily with the appropriate health care officials to ensure we have the most current information available and that we pass that information along to you.

During this time, we are hearing of different scams from across the nation and the state of individuals posing as representatives of a testing company among other things and asking for personal information or credit card information. They have posts on Facebook or other social media with different claims. Please be vigilant when reposting this information, if the information is not from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or a legitimate state agency please do not repost or share. We need accurate facts shared. Additionally, DO NOT give out personal information to someone who has called you.

We encourage you to follow the guidelines determined by the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC.

Follow the links below for up-to- date information: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/ https://www.cdc.gov/

We encourage you to follow us on our City of Pea Ridge Facebook and social media pages for updated information. Having accurate information is the key to making good decisions.

All city departments are taking the appropriate measures and precautions to insure the health and safety of our citizens and our employees. Our fire and police departments have the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and are working diligently to provide the needed services to our community. Fire Chief Jack Wassman and Police Chief Lynn Hahn are working together ensuring all departments are following the appropriate protocols to protect you and our staff. We want to say how much we appreciate the job our emergency services personnel have and continue to do.

Our water department is closed but all business can be conducted via phone or online. We have also acted as a city to forego late fees and disconnects during this time.

During this time, our library staff have stepped up to the challenge and provided craft videos and online book club meetings. Be sure to follow them at their website: https://prclar.booksys.net/opac/prclar/#menuHome or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PeaRidgeCommunityLibrary

City hall is still open currently, but we recommend you call instead of coming in. We are evaluating this daily.

We appreciate the dedication of our school district and the way they have stepped up in meeting the needs of our students. They have done and continue to do a fantastic job educating our students. Thank you to the teachers and everyone who participated in the parade last Sunday evening.

We appreciate our business community for everything they are doing to keep our local economy going.

This is a difficult time for all of us, something most if not all have never seen before. So many individuals, churches and civic organizations are stepping up to the challenge.

We, not as a city, but as a family, will get through this, working together, taking care of each other. We are Pea Ridge Strong!

I strongly encourage you to continue to take personal precautions as well. If you don't have to be out, stay home. Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap. Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands. Practice social distancing. Follow the directives from the president and governor.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has a daily news conference with current updates and directives of the covid-19 issues at 1:30 p.m.

We ask that you continue praying for our doctors, nurses, emergency medical staff and our government officials.

Thank you for helping us keep our community, our Pea Ridge family, safe and healthy.

Respectfully,

Jackie Crabtree, Mayor

