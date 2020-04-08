FAYETTEVILLE -- Lady Blackhawk senior Cassidy repeated as State 4A indoor pole vault champion, won first in the 60-meter run and took second in the 200-meter. Teammate Blakelee Winn won a title in the girls 60-meter hurdles and teammates Harmony Reynolds, Liz Vazques, Madison Smith, Dallice White took first in the 4x800 relay Friday, Feb. 28.

The Lady Blackhawks took the 4A girls title as the 'Hawks compiled 118.5 points to 83.33 for second-place Valley View.

The Blackhawk boys took fourth place with 61 points. Josiah Small took first in the 400-meter and joined teammates Adam Trammell, Lance Nunley and Cade Mann to take first in the 4x400 relay. zach Woods took second place in the pole vault clearing 15' behind first-place Trace South of Farmington who cleared 16'.

CLASS 1A/4A STATE INDOOR TRACK MEET

Friday, Feb. 28

at Randal Tyson Track Center

Class 4A

BOYS

Team Scores -- 1. Nashville 95; 2. De Queen 83; 3. Crossett 64; 4. Pea Ridge 61; 5. (tie) Farmington and Gentry 30; 7. Valley View 29; 8. Gravette 26; 9. Camden Fairview 19.33; 10. Hope 16.33; 11. Ozark 16.

60 -- 1. Ladianian Hendrix, Nashville, 7.20; 2. Marquez Ester, De Queen, 7.22; 3. Deangelo Cartwright, Farmington, 7.28.

200 -- 1. Ladianian Hendrix, Nashville, 22.82; 2. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 22.88; 3. Marquez Ester, De Queen, 23.40

400 -- 1. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 51.62; 2. Gavin Cantrell, Harrison, 52.73; 3. Christian Williams, Camden Fairview, 53.36.

800 -- 1. Zach Akridge, Farmington, 2:03.62; 2. Jacob Austin, Valley View, 2:07.82; 3. Miguel Diaz, De Queen, 2:08.64.

1,600 -- 1. Jacob Trueman, Gentry, 4:45.09; 2. Randy Ortiz, Nashville, 4:58.17; 3. Johnny Sanchez, De Queen, 5:01.02.

3,200 -- 1. Randy Ortiz, Nashville, 10:46.25; 2. Avery Aquino, Valley View, 10:58.17; 3. Johnny Sanchez, De Queen, 11:02.60.

60 Hurdles -- 1. Brian Lemm, Pocahontas, 8.95; 2. Caleb Brown, Gravette, 9.15; 3. Alex Ramirez, De Queen, 9.26.

4x400 Relay -- 1. Pea Ridge (Adam Trammell, Lance Nunley, Cade Mann, Josiah Small), 3:35.71; 2. Nashville, 3:38.43; 3. Gravette, 3:40.85.

4x800 Relay -- 1. De Queen, (Miguel Diaz, Enrique Zapata, Anthony Sanchez, Ezequil Gonzalez), 8:47.44, 2. Pea Ridge, 8:48.82; 3. Nashville, 9:02.26,

High Jump -- 1. James Hampton, Crossett, 6-6; 2. Ty Basiliere, Nashville, 6-4; 3. Dewayne Ashford, Crossett, 6-4.

Long Jump -- 1. Ty Basiliere, Nashville, 21-04.50; 2. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 21-01.00; 3. Dewayne Ashford, Crossett, 20-06.50

Pole Vault -- 1. Trace South, Farmington, 16-0; 2. Zach Woods, Pea Ridge, 15-0; 3. Britton Gage, Ozark, 14-6.

Shot Put -- 1. Caleb Hyatt, Magazine, 41-2; 2. Jaxon Walker, Caddo Hills, 40-4.5; 3. Kobe Faughn, Magazine, 37-1.

Triple Jump -- 1. Marquez Ester, De Queen, 43-6.75; 2. Dewayne Ashford, Crossett, 42-9.25; 3. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 40-7.5.

GIRLS

Team Scores -- 1. Pea Ridge 118.5; 2. Valley View 83.33; 3. Gravette 43; 4. Farmington 37.5; 5. De Queen 33; 6. Ozark 30; 7. Heber Springs 29, 8. Pulaski Mills 28; 9. Forrest City 21; 10. (tie) Dardanelle and Pocahontas 20.

60 -- 1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 8.11; 2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 8.13; 3. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 8.18.

200 -- 1. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 26.71; 2. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 26.90; 3. Lauren Glenn, Shiloh Christian, 27.07.

400 -- 1. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 1:02.28; 2. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 1:03.24; 3. Katelyn Doyne, Pulaski Mills, 1:03.70.

800 -- 1. Brooke Wyatt, Fountain Lake, 2:32.63; 2. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 2:39.46; 3. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 2:40.94.

1,600 -- 1. Sophey Pope, Valley View, 5:37.80; 2. Brooke Wyatt, Fountain Lake, 5:41.14; 3. Ali Ward, Pocahontas, 5:53.83.

3,200 -- 1. Sophey Pope, Valley View, 12:15.22; 2. Reese McMillan, Valley View, 13:05.64; 3. Ali Ward, Pocahontas, 13:43.42.

60 Hurdles -- 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 9.62; 2. Josie Burke, De Queen, 10.03; 3. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 10.40.

4x400 Relay -- 1. Gravette (Tia Berger, Gracie Berger, Mikey Larson, Charlie Qualls), 4:26.89; 2. Pea Ridge, 4:35.92; 3. Heber Springs, 4:44.66.

4x800 Relay -- 1. Pea Ridge (Harmony Reynolds, Liz Vazques, Madison Smith, Dallice White), 11:03.62; 2. Valley View, 11:10.14; 3. Heber Springs, 11:13.30.

High Jump -- 1. Ella Brandt, Harrison, 5-5; 2. Kynley Burton, Pea Ridge, 5-4; 3. Reese Owens, Valley View, 5-2.

Long Jump -- 1. Reese Owens, Valley View, 16-7; 2. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 16-6; 3. Janaya Brown, Forrest City, 15-9.

Pole Vault -- 1. Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge, 12-0; 2. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 10-6; 4. Grace Mitchell, Farmington, 9-0.

Shot Put -- 1. Genesis Curtis, Hope, 32-0.5; 2. Kate Powell, Berryville, 31-2.25; 3. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 30-8.

Triple Jump -- 1. Haven Calavitta, Dardanelle, 34-5; 2. ShaMya Futrell, Forrest City, 32-1; 3. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 31-9.5.

Sports on 04/08/2020