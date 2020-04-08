At our house, we are very much out of date with the social media "opportunities" that make up a large part of my sons' families' lives. We still like the newspaper in a paper-print format. It may have a very short life in the future but there is something warm and fuzzy about its familiar feel. The prospect of turning over another part of my life to the world of electronics makes me a bit uncomfortable. We are accustomed to both the daily newspaper and the weekly Pea Ridge Times and change comes slowly at our age.

The television news media continues to barrage us with an excess of coverage of the Covid -19 coronavirus's effect on our world. Reports of death, numbers tested and occasionally the number who have recovered, continue to show the virus is not under control in the United States or the world. The television news shows little in the way of hope for an individual, or personage, speaking optimistic words of truth from the source of true promise -- the Holy Bible.

Recently someone told me Donald Trump had asked for a day of prayer -- and I missed it. I was told our governor, Asa Hutchinson, also requested a day of prayer -- which I missed. There is an absence of social media in our house -- no Facebook, no Zoom, no Instagram. This absence may lead to our inability to participate in scheduled prayer events. Maybe, as a result, it falls to us uninformed older people to establish our own commitment to prayer. If everyone who reads this takes an hour a day at a time convenient to them and meditates on the condition of our nation and the world, maybe we could see a change start to take place.

Perhaps some churches in the area have organized prayer groups that feel a calling to pray for our nation. However, whenever, we certainly need an organized effort of believers to represent us in a sincere time of prayer.

There is a very moving scripture in the Old Testament which in many ways could apply to our needs today. In II Chronicles, Chapter 6, verse 10, Solomon states to tell the story of his building the temple. The story continues into Chapter 7 and in verse 14 there are some interesting assurances given to the children of Israel . As part of my understanding of GOD's promises, I was taught these promises exist for Christians as long as there is a belief in HIS scripture.

None of Donald Trump's press conferences seem to open with prayer, which is somewhat disappointing since we need a "leader for all seasons" -- including pandemics. It would seem to me if we compare our situation today with other crises in history, prayer to a higher power should be part of our first responses.

In the seventh Chapter of II Chronicles, which I mentioned earlier, Scripture says (promises) "If My people, which are called by My name shall humble themselves and pray and seek My Face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin and heal their land." (King James Version)

With so many people working at home and many having periods of unemployment, we have nothing to lose and much to gain. The number of people who take this weekly newspaper or the number who feel this concern for our nation or the the absence of a national spiritual leader should not be a factor if you desire to participate in this because it is not going to be on Facebook. When two or more are gathered together in spirit should be adequate to fill the Scriptural need "when two or more are gathered together."

Could this be the perfect time for Christians to sequester themselves in their prayer closets and seek GOD's help in our international crisis?

Editor's note: Leo Lynch, an award-winning columnist, is a native of Benton County and has deep roots in northwest Arkansas. The opinions expressed are those of the author. He is a retired industrial engineer and former Justice of the Peace.

