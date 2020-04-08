Working closely with people during a time of loss and grief is what Jeff Spivey does as director of Sisco Funeral Home and one of the first things he wants to do, is connect with them with a hand shake. But, no more.

In a business that relies on personal relationships and meets families during some of their most vulnerable times, funeral directors are adjusting their protocol and resisting the temptation to shake hands to console their customers.

"The first thing I want to do is shake their hand and get to know them," Spivey said. "You can't do that right now. You can't hug and kiss and do what human nature does in the grieving process right now."

Spivey, along with his mother, Janet Spivey, run Sisco Funeral Home and have made accommodations to keep clients and employees safe according to the governor's executive order during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We can't have gatherings indoors," Spivey said, referring to the curtailing of public gatherings or groups of more than 10 persons. He said funeral directors received instruction from the Arkansas Funeral Directors Association expressing the importance of adhering to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's executive order regarding group size limitations during the Covid-19 crises.

Spivey said it's imperative that funeral home directors are consistent in the enforcement of the order as "funerals and visitations are high-risk events, because practicing social distancing is hard for grieving families and because funeral attendance tends to be an older population," according to the AFDA letter.

"The indoor funeral is non-existent right now," Spivey said, adding that although he has not been extremely busy in the past two weeks, the customers with whom he has worked have been cooperative and understanding. Some have opted to do a small graveside service and others have chosen to delay services.

"As far as public safety, we don't want to be the loop hole that causes further problems," he said. "Funerals are up close and personal."

Spivey said he and his employees are being extremely cautious and observing safety guidelines and he's asked his mother to stay home as much as possible to avoid any potential contact.

"In the funeral business, there are many people behind the scenes that no one sees -- the florists, the embalming crew, people at newspapers, the man who opens the grave, who does the vault, who takes care of the crematory -- we're all in the same boat," Spivey said. "You don't tell families 'no,' but right now, for their health and safety, we have to.

"We can still bury, cremate."

He said his business has not had a client who died because of Covid-19, but that the coroner or hospice would tell him if there were.

"We can still have 10 people, but it's suggested that they keep their distance, wash their hands a lot," he said.

