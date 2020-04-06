Schools campuses in Arkansas will be closed for in-person instruction through the end of the school year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday, as the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas hit 875.

Students had previously been set to return to classrooms April 17. Schools across the state have been closed to in-person instruction since at least March 17.

Year-end testing for the state has already been called off.

EARLIER:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen by one to a total of 854, according to the state Department of Health.

The agency reported no additional deaths Monday morning.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

