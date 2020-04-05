Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, listens as Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith speaks Monday March 30, 2020 in Little Rock during a daily press conference about the corona virus in Arkansas. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/331governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by at least 87 cases in what officials on Sunday called the largest single-day increase in confirmed illnesses caused by the virus.

Arkansas Health Secretary Nate Smith reported the latest figures during the daily briefing by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials. At least 830 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and two additional people have died, bringing the total number of deaths caused by the virus to 16.

Two additional counties reported positive cases: Yell and Phillips.

Smith also provided an update on the virus outbreak at the federal prison in Forrest City. Eight inmates and four members of the facility’s staff have tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

The numbers reported by the health secretary differed from those Hutchinson shared on NBC’s Meet the Press earlier in the day, when he said a total of 14 people had tested positive: 10 inmates and four guards.

During the conference Sunday afternoon, Hutchinson praised Arkansans for their efforts to limit the virus’ impact on the state. Previous projections estimated the state would have roughly 2,000 cases at this time.

“Compliments to the people of Arkansas for social distancing, for taking the measures that are important to reduce the spread of this virus,” he said.

Hutchinson also said he plans to comply with the state’s recommendations, following guidelines issued by the CDC for individuals to wear masks when in public while unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. He encouraged Arkansans to wear masks of their own, and to think of the move as “Arkansas Fashion Week.”



EARLIER:

The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health increased by 76 on Sunday morning, bringing the total to 819.

No additional deaths were reported by the department. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Health Secretary Nate Smith told reporters on Saturday that a total of 14 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

Hutchinson and state health officials have scheduled a briefing on the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas for 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the briefing live.