Health secretary Nate Smith shows a cloth mask his wife made while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson looks on during a news conference Saturday.

2:15 P.M. UPDATE: Commercial lodgings and short-term rentals in Arkansas have been directed not to provide occupancy to recreational travelers from out of state, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state has risen to 743, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday.

Hutchinson, speaking during a news conference, said the directive comes as part of an executive order he signed earlier in the day. The order also encapsulates some of the other directives already ordered by the governor, he said.

The governor emphasized the outbreak “is both a health crisis and an economic crisis.”

The new measure aims to discourage out-of-state travelers from coming to the state amid the coronavirus outbreak, though it includes exceptions for essential workers, domestic-violence victims and others.

“This is a measure to restrict that, and we believe that it will have some sign out there in reducing the travel that we’ve already discouraged,” Hutchinson said.

Saturday’s report of 743 total coronavirus cases includes three new counties: Lafayette, Dallas and Prairie, State Health Secretary Nate Smith said at the conference. No new deaths have been reported.

Hutchinson said unemployment claims are up 66,000, with 8,000 in the queue. On Wednesday, the state’s call center received over 300,000 calls, and 54 employees have been added to call centers.

The state has released $10 million in economic assistance grants to rural hospitals. Hutchinson said the grants will help the facilities make their payroll and remain in operation throughout the crisis.

Smith also commented on federal guidelines President Donald Trump announced Friday recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public. The secretary said masks are recommended specifically for when it’s impossible to maintain a six-foot distance from others, such as when at the grocery store.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said commercial lodgings and short-term rentals are permitted to provide lodging to the following: Healthcare professionals, first responders, members of law enforcement, state and federal employees on official business, active-duty National Guard members, airline crews, journalists, patients of hospitals and their families, persons unable to return to their homes due to covid-19 travel restrictions, persons in need of shelter due to domestic violence or homelessness and persons away from home due to work-related travel.

1:45 P.M. UPDATE: The number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas reached 743 by Saturday afternoon, up 39 from Friday, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

According to Health Secretary Nathan Smith, two more people have died, bringing the state death toll to 14.

EARLIER: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.