Children missing their teachers for the past two weeks were treated to a parade of teachers waving, displaying balloons, teddy bears and signs Sunday afternoon. Displaying signs of encouragement and affection, teachers from Pea Ridge Primary, Intermediate and Middle Schools drove through subdivisions around town to encourage their students whom they had not seen face to face in two weeks.

On Sunday, March 29, the last day before school resumes, albeit via Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI), teachers, some with their family members, met at the school to begin the route which is used by the book bus during the summer. Driving along streets in Todd Circle, Givens Subdivision, Standing Oaks, Summit Meadows, Maple Glen, Elkhorn, Nemett Drive and Battlefield, teachers were greeted by smiling, waving children and their parents.

School was dismissed the week prior to spring break on a directive from the governor because of Covid-19 in the state. It remains closed with teachers providing instruction through AIM using Schoology and SeeSaw.

Students rushed to curbs waving, some displayed signs telling their teachers they loved them.

On Todd Circle, the children of Cody and Tiffany Keene -- Makenna, Avary and Bentley -- sat atop a van emblazoned with colorful signs stating: "I love you, Mrs. Bowen," "I miss you, Ava Keene," and "Bennett is counting down the days till he is a PRSD student 1,095 days!!"

Gracyn and Kamryn Hurst rode their bicycles with their parents, Braxton and Courtney Hurst to a Todd Circle to see their teachers. Mrs. Hurst, counselor at Pea Ridge High School, video taped the parade.

Music teacher Mrs. April Smith displayed a sign stating "Mrs. Smith loves you!!" using a treble clef for the capital "A" in Smith and a heart for love.

"I believe in you," "BlackHawks," "Mrs. Graham misses you," "We miss you, Pod 1 Bright Hawks Rocks PRPS," "Keep working hard," "Keep Reading (with a Dr. Seuss quote)" were just a few of the teachers' messages.

First-grade teacher Mrs. Sarah Lamer put a sign on her vehicle telling her students "Mrs. Lamer loves and misses you."

Mrs. Amber Bowen and Mrs. Michelle Scholtes put a sign on Mrs. Bowen's vehicle stating: "We miss you Pod 1 ... Rocks"

Mrs. Jamie Rogers and her family, including daughter Madison Rogers, 15, holding Rosco, their dog, joined. Signs stated: "Mrs. Rogers misses you" and teddy bears were attached to the side-view mirrors, a nod to the "bear hunt" around town involving residents placing stuffed bears in their windows for children to see."

Teachers Ashley Clark, Shannon Brown, Michelle Kimble, Rica Shackelford, Courtney Woodward were some of many teachers who spent several hours Sunday afternoon waving at and encouraging students.

Near the pool in Standing Oaks, Grayson Schmidt, 8, waved to his teacher, Mrs. Courtney Woodward. Joining Grayson were his brother, Carson, 5, and sister, Hannah, 3, and parents, Bobbi and Donnie Schmidt.

"Awesome," Grayson said of the teacher parade.

In Summit Meadows, Ava McBurnett, 6, and her brother, Rayce, 7, rushed from one corner to another to see their teachers come into and out of the subdivision. They are the children of Bryan and Kelly McBurnett.

The directive for schools to remain closed, as of Monday, March 29, will continue until April 20, according to a notice on the Pea Ridge School Ditrict web site.

