Diego's Mexican Grill

479-488-6016

Pickup and delivery up to 5 miles

11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Pea Ridge Cafe

479-488-6014

Open for pickup and drive through

Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 5-8 p.m.;

Sun. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

479-488-6016

Delivery

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Cannonball Cafe

479-451-0750

Bite Squad and cannonballCafe.net

Open for Pickup

6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Viva El Taco

479-488-2110

Drive-through and delivery

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

479-451-0780

Drive through and Bite Squad

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

It'll do BBQ

479-633-5902

Pick up

Super Donuts

479-488-6151

Drive through and call ahead orders

Simple Simon

479-488-6280

Open for Pickup

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

General News on 04/01/2020