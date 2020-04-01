50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 14

Thursday, April 2, 1970

Two downtown Pea Ridge businesses were broken into and burglarized during the night Thursday, March 26. They were the Dari Park Drive-in and the Elkhorn Gun and Gift Shop. Dari-Park manager Mrs. Jack Musteen said all vending machines, the juke box, pinball machines and a cigarette machine were emptied of coins. Elkhorn manager Bill McElmurry said four guns, a hunting bow, a hand-tooled holster and belt and ammunition were taken.

The sale of the Pea Ridge Furniture and Appliance Store has brought to Pea Ridge a couple who have resided the past 22 years among the Eskimos of northwestern Alaska. They are Mr. and Mrs. William E. Dodd, originally from Oklahoma City.

Michele Rene Davis, 4, was named third runner-up in the Little Mr. and Miss Springdale Pageant. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Davis of Springdale, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Creekmore of Pea Ridge and great-granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Creekmore of Pea Ridge.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 14

Wednesday, April 2, 1980

Pea Ridge City Council approved a new sewer rate schedule increasing the city's sewer charges from $2.50 per month fr single bathroom homes to $4.55 per month for the first 1,000 gallons of water used in a single unit effective May 1. The action was taken by councilmen (with "regrets" as they states) to provide revenue to fund the loan the city expects to receive from the Farmers Home Administration for the construction of a sewer treatment plant and completion of the sewer system.

Pea Ridge country fire chiefs report no fires of any size this past week. One small alarm was reported by Pea Ridge Chief Sam Spivey -- mailman Argie Miller's truck wiring caught fire Monday. Responding with the city pumper were Ray Easley, Rick Clanton and fireman Argie Miller.

Did you know Pea Ridge has a storm shelter? It's on North Davis Street bout 50 yards south of the city storage building (the "mule barn") and is for public use in an emergency. Recently the Civil Defense regional headquarters in Texas sent a group of army engineers to northwest Arkansas to determine the ability and capacity to house displaced persons in a disaster. The city's storm cellar can hold 200 persons, if the need arises. The cellar, built as a reservoir, was owned by Mrs. Nell Webb until 1977, when she sold it to the city.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 14

Thursday, April 5, 1990

Only one member of the Pea Ridge City Council -- Delores Hall -- and Mayor Mary Rogers said that they definitely will seek re-election. Alderman Gary Immel and Nancy Mendenhall said they hadn't made up their minds. Alderman Joe Hart said that he hasn't decided whether he will see re-election or whether he will run for mayor.

There are still tickets available for Saturday night's annual Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce dinner, said chamber president Joyce Hale. The dinner will be in the Pea Ridge School cafeteria. Featured speaker will be Jack Shewmaker, former Wal-Mart executive and owner of Jac's Ranch between Pea Ridge and Bentonville.

Pea Ridge postmaster Debbie Anderson said a number of 1990 census forms had to be returned to the Census Burea as undeliverable because of bad addresses.

The Northeast Benton County Community Choir, envisioned several months ago by director Stephen Brubaker, will give its perforamcne on April 13. Brubaker, minister of music and youth at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, said there are 29 members in the choir.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 14

Wednesday, April 5, 2000

The Pea Ridge School Board will consider teachers' contracts at its meeting Monday, April 10, in the Elementary Media Center. Superintendent of schools Roy Norvell said a hearing to review the recommendation of non-renewal of the contract of Dr. Anita Frevert, middle school principal, has tentatively scheduled for April 27.

Two rifles in a brush pile led to the arrest of one juvenile and one adult for burglary, according to a press release form the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Pea Ridge angler Larry Walker took fourth place in the EverStart Series Tournament at Beaver Lake . Walker, who has been head basketball coach at Pea Ridge High School for the past 16 years, started the tournament on a slow note... but would produce much improved results during day two when he landed a five bass limit.

At a town hall meeting in Pea Ridge Tuesday, Benton County Sheriff Andy Lee advocated locking up drug manufacturers for a long time as one solution to northwest Arkansas' drug problem. More than 45 people gathered at the Emergency Services Building to listen to a panel of law enforcement officials, a school administrator, a parent and a businessman discuss the epidemic of drug use that has hit this ear

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 14

Wednesday, April 7, 2010

Arson, the cause of fires on the Harvey Keene farm, is being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Twice within three days, area firefighters were dispatched to structure fires on the Keene farm on Commonwealth Road northwest of Pea Ridge.

A grievance hearing is slated immediately prior to the regular monthly ea Ridge School Board meeting Monday, April 12. The grievance hearing, requested by a non-certified employee,is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Always willing to help, that's how his friends remember Hugh Webb Jr. who died at his home Friday morning. Webb was one of the founders of the Pea Ridge Little League in 1958. He and his father were also instrumental in the development of the first Pea Ridge football program and the Pea Ridge football stadium in 1963.

Residents north of town should be able to rest easily now, after confirmed sightings of Cory Wolf in Oklahoma. Benton County Sheriff Keith Ferguson, attempting to alleviate fears of Pea Ridge area residents, said Wolf is no longer in the area. Wolf was subject of a high-speed pursuit and subsequent manhunt beginning Tuesday, March 23, as well as the suspect in a break-in and later burglary. Wolf's presence in the area shook residents of the Pea Ridge area for two weeks.

