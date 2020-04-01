Sign in
Recipe Today at 5:00 a.m.

Strawberry-Romaine Salad

Recipe from Connie White, Rogers

1 c. oil

3/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. ground white pepper

1 large head Romaine lettuce

1 head Boston lettuce

1 pt. strawberries, sliced

1 c. (4 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

1/2 c. chopped walnuts, toasted

Combine first seven ingredients in a large jar. Cover tightly and shake.

To serve, tear lettuce into bite-size pieces. Combine torn lettuce, strawberries, cheese and walnuts in a large salad bowl. Shake dressing and pour over salad and toss.

Serves 12.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 04/01/2020

Print Headline: Recipe

