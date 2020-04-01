Strawberry-Romaine Salad
Recipe from Connie White, Rogers
1 c. oil
3/4 c. sugar
1/2 c. red wine vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
1 large head Romaine lettuce
1 head Boston lettuce
1 pt. strawberries, sliced
1 c. (4 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
1/2 c. chopped walnuts, toasted
Combine first seven ingredients in a large jar. Cover tightly and shake.
To serve, tear lettuce into bite-size pieces. Combine torn lettuce, strawberries, cheese and walnuts in a large salad bowl. Shake dressing and pour over salad and toss.
Serves 12.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.Editorial on 04/01/2020
Print Headline: Recipe