Billy Ray Booher

Billy Ray Booher, 32, of Rogers, died March 28, 2020, in Garfield. He was born Dec. 29, 1987, in Rogers, to Jimmy Dale and Maxine Tate Booher.

He was vice president of Booher Construction and a 2006 graduate of Rogers High School. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lowell.

He enjoyed doing things with his family and being a father to his boys. He loved to be on Beaver Lake, camping, boat racing and being with friends. He was passionate about helping others.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Otis and Janet Booher.

Survivors are his wife, Tory Lea Booher, and children, Alec and Avery Booher, all of the home; parents, Jimmy and Maxine Booher of Rogers; twin brother, Bobby Booher and wife Lindsay of Rogers; sister, Susan Templeton and husband Trent, of Rogers; brother, Dean Booher, of Rogers; grandparents, Beverly and Earl Fine and Herbert Tate; nephews, Lance Booher, Max Templeton, Myles Templeton, Ezra Booher and Luke Booher; uncle, David Booher; aunts, Pat Lovell and Karen Goldbaum; and many cousins.

Visitation will be 1 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rogers.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/1yopqr3wlc?utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=6f73172359f54c9680fd5bc8e4a01059.

Online condolences can be made at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Roy David Leach

Roy David Leach, 80, of Pea Ridge, died March 23, 2020, in Rogers, Ark. He was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Rogers to Sanford and Velma Woolwine Leach.

He served in the Army Reserve.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewell Fay Leach, and his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Judy Leach; son, Brian Leach (Natasha) of Avoca; daughter, Brenda (Johnny) Chandler of Garfield; and step-son Bobby Spence.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, Ark.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Rogers Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

