You heard it here first

I was wrong once. That means that I could possibly be wrong again. My wife will surely attest to that.

Shortly after this Corona virus epidemic started, I was in the bank and I asked the clerks how long they thought that it would be before they would be closing the bank lobby to customers. They all looked at me as if I was crazy for even saying such a thing.

Well, two days later I went to the bank and they had indeed closed the lobby doors to all walk in customers.

Last week, Asa Hutchinson the governor of Arkansas started encouraging a strong guideline recommending that we should all begin this (new) thing called "social distancing." Then a few days later he started actually banning the people from gathering in large groups. He has all of the local doctors and dentist and hair salons and physical therapist as well as all gyms closing all of their doors.

Last night I saw on the news where Gov. Hutchinson has now changed this guideline to a directive. This so called "directive" will probably have some teeth in it. Apparently someone, probably the law or eventually the National Guard will have the authority to force any of us not to gather together with any large number of people.

Now then, I am not necessarily saying that he is in the wrong since it is a epidemic that we are trying to control. However, I am saying that it sets a very bad president (sic).

It is my understanding that the federal government can pass a new federal law once two-thirds of the states pass the same law.

Once the federal government passes this new stay at home law it will be not be called a "directive or a mandate." It will be called this little thing called "Marshall (sic) Law."

The news media is trying not to scare people about any of this, but maybe someone should mention it so that the people can at least be thinking about it.

Back to the closed bank lobby thing again. It would not surprise me any at all if after this corona virus epidemic passes, that none of the banks will open their lobbies up to their walk-in customers from now on. They have been trying to get us all to go to online banking for several years now.

If any of these far-fetched predictions do actually come to fruition, then you can tell everyone that you heard it from me first.

Boyd B. McNiel

Pea Ridge

Editorial on 04/01/2020