Dye Hards Gym

Following state guidelines, Dye Hards Gym is closed. Owners John and B.J. Dye, issued a statement telling members that for those who pre-paid for one year, memberships would be extended for an additional month, suspending payments for the month of April. "As a locally owned small gym we can do things like this that big corporate gyms do not have the opportunity to do... Thank you, Pea Ridge, for your support and understanding at this time. We look to be open as soon as safe to do so," said the Dyes.

Pea Ridge Planning Commission

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, and the Planning Commission tech review scheduled for Thursday, April 9, are both canceled.

Pea Ridge Community Library

The Pea Ridge Community Library will be closed until April 17. All due dates have been extended until April 17. Library staff will still be checking phone messages, emails and social media posts during this time. For information, contact library staff via phone at 479-451-8842, emails at pearidgecommunitylibrary@gmail.com, or private message on Facebook.

Hobbs State Park

All events at Hobbs State Park have been canceled until May 13.

Arkansas State Park facilities such as campgrounds, lodges, cabins, restaurants, marinas, museums, bathrooms and visitor centers are currently remaining open. Park staff is following all CDC guidelines for cleaning these facilities.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

As a public health precaution due to covid-19 (coronavirus), the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will be closed to the public and is suspending programs, events, public meeting room use, and outreach through the end of April.

For information, call the Shiloh Museum at 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

