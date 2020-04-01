Boundless Grace

Baptist

Access to great Bible teaching, preaching, children's programs, family movies and more through RightNow Media account is available. Go check out the many resources they have assembled for use. Use the link below if to set up an account to access all the content: rightnowmedia.org/Account/Invite/BoundlessGrace

Brightwater Memorial &

Pea Ridge

United Methodist Church

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church have canceled all meetings, events and church services until further notice. Sunday sermons are posted online weekly to the Brightwater website atbit.ly/bmumc or on the church Facebook and Youtube.

All meetings, events and church services will be cancelled until April 1. Visit bit.ly/bmumc for information.

Church of Christ

Pea Ridge

Invite your friends and family to join us on Sunday morning via Facebook Live starting at 11 a.m. Also, please continue to pray for the sick, shut-ins and those affected by covid-19. Stay safe and we hope to see everyone together again soon.

First Baptist Church

Garfield

We will not gather at the church for the regular Sunday and Wednesday services. However, we are excited to announce that you can still worship with us at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday by watching live stream on our Facebook page as the pastor preaches through Ephesians. You can also see the live stream on our You tube channel youtube.com/channel/UCljA5c QJJkhqkHKW0GP9arg (be sure to subscribe) as well as our website fbcgarfield.com/live-stream.

Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained? Go to fbcgarfield.com to get RightNow Media for free. That's right, the church provides this streaming service so there's no cost to you. Just follow the links on our website to sign up for your account, then download the apps on your streaming devices, phones, etc. and start watching.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Beginning immediately, we are going online with all church gatherings.

• We will stream at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube.

• Children's ministry will stream at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook.

• Student ministry will stream at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Instagram.

• We are seeking to navigate these temporary changes with wisdom and faith.

• We believe God has given us Scripture, medical professionals and civic leaders, and we will seek to learn from and honor all of these as we navigate this season.

• We will continue to be the Church, worshiping, praying and serving. We will be a beacon of hope to a world that needs Jesus.

• Our food pantry will continue to operate, with minor changes to provide protection for staff and volunteers.

• If you're a regular part of FBC, I ask that you consider switching to online giving during this temporary change, to help provide us with the ability to continue in ministry and support staff. To give online, go to prfbc.org/donate.

• If there are ways your staff or deacons can help you, please let us know.

• We are praying for you and for God to help all of us point people to Jesus.

You can check our schedule anytime on our website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Freewill Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Services at Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist will be dismissed until further notice. Let us join together in prayer for our country. May the nation be moved to see the salvation of the Lord.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Church services, Bible studies and committee meetings will all be canceled until April 1 due to the concern of the well being of all our members and friends at MVPC. The session will re-evaluate the situation the first of April and send out further information at that time.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

How to watch NLF Church Live Stream: Please set this up tonight so you will be ready to go tomorrow.

Go to the link below:

youtube.com/channel/UCAank20NuICTfNLEY RaxuHw

At the top of the page hit videos. The live stream will be located there. If you want to make comments such as sending in prayer requests or just say something during the service you will have to sign into YouTube. Look in the top right hand corner of the page and hit the sign in button. If you already have a gmail account, you can use that to sign in. If not you will see a create an account at the bottom of the page. Of course you can watch the broadcast without signing in but you won't be able to subscribe to the channel or make comments. The live stream will begin at 9:30 a.m. If your video is lagging or seems slow, on the bottom right hand side of the screen there is a wheel that looks like a gear. That is the settings button. Click the button and reduce the quality of your stream. The lower the number the lower the quality, but if you have slow internet, this will make viewing much better for you. You can also download the you tube app on your mobile device and watch the live stream there also.

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

We are making your church experience even easier for you. Don't forget, our campus is closed, but you can join us live on Facebook or even on our YouTube channel.

We stream live at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Westside Baptist

Pea Ridge

Live church services have been canceled until April 12. Further changes will be announced.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Religion on 04/01/2020