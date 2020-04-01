Saturday, March 28

2:01 p.m. Jacob Tyler Leftwich, 27, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony second-degree domestic battering; DWI, second offense; public intoxication; open container; violation ignition interlock device act; careless driving; improper lane change; no proof of insurance

7:26 p.m. Robert Taylor Williams, 57, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication - drinking in public

General News on 04/01/2020