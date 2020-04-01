Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, March 23

Medical, White Fawn Place

Tuesday, March 24

Medical, Scenic Drive

Wednesday, March 25

Medical, Walnut Valley Drive

Saturday, March 28

Fire alarm, 10365 Prairie Creek North Rd.

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 72

Sunday, March 29

Medical, Dogwood Valley Road

