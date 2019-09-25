EVENTS

Historic Coverlets

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Martha Benson and Laura Redford, founders of the Ozark Coverlet Project to document historic woven coverlets found in the region's museums and private collections, will discuss their latest discoveries at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Accident School Reunion

The Accident School reunion will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Accident was a rural school located northeast of Springdale; classes were held there from the 1870s until consolidation with Springdale in 1949. All former Accident School students, teachers, family and friends are invited.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to make an old-fashioned corn husk doll at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

Smockers

The Ozark Foothills Chapter of the Smocking Arts Guild of America will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The group will be making smocked baby bonnets to be donated to local hospitals. All are welcome to participate; no smocking experience is required.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 21, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The guest speaker will be fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, who was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council's "Arkansas Living Treasure" award in 2017.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 09/25/2019