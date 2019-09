Sophomore field goal "blocker", Joe Adams (No. 14), with great effort, rushed from the right end and blocked the Field Goal attempt.

In the first quarter, Farmington lined up to attempt a 36-yard field goal for the first score of the game.

Sophomore field goal "blocker", Joe Adams (No. 14), with great effort, rushed from the right end and blocked the Field Goal attempt.

This was Pea Ridge's first block in two years.

