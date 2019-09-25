Monday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Cereal bowl & blueberry muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with peppers & onions, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or taco salad
Grades 9-12 option: Or fajita chicken nachos
October menus were not available at press time.Community on 09/25/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus