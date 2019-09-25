Monday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Cereal bowl & blueberry muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken fajitas with peppers & onions, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or taco salad

Grades 9-12 option: Or fajita chicken nachos

October menus were not available at press time.

