Wednesday, Sept. 11

8:04 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Charlie Keith Holland, 40, Anderson, Mo., in connection with a felony warrant from Benton County, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags and driving on a suspended license; and Billy Kyle Holland, 38, Grove, Okla., in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:18 a.m. A resident of Greene Street reported her Mastercard had been used without her permission.

Thursday, Sept. 12

2:26 a.m. Police were advised of a disturbance at a residence on Greene Street. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Stetson Grantham, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault on household or family member and second degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

4 p.m. Police were dispatched to the high school for a minor having tobacco on school property. School officials had caught a student with a vape cartridge. As a result of the investigation, the juvenile was charged in connection with possession of cigarette or tobacco product by a minor.

Sunday, Sept. 15

8:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street for an unattended death.

Monday, Sept. 16

4:48 p.m. Police observed a male standing on Sugar Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 94 south of town who was attempting to hitchhike, according to the report. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Robert Dale Adams, 54, Pea Ridge, in connection with a felony warrant from Arkansas Community Corrections.

8:57 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Scott Stockman, 40, Pineville, Mo., in connection with a warrant from Washington County; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended driver's license; and a defective/improper headlight.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

3:30 p.m. A high school official reported a possible disorderly conduct involving a student who reportedly held hands as though holding a gun and made a "'tatata'" sound like a gun firing, and said 'school shooter.'" Police sent a copy of the report to the Juvenile Detention Center.

10:23 p.m. Police were advised of a 911 hang up call of a female screaming for police to help but wouldn't give the address. Dispatchers said the phone "was plotting" in the area of the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Upon arriving to the cemetery area, police found a female whose face was bloody. The woman told police she fell down. She was checked by emergency medical personnel then released.

Saturday, Sept. 21

11:57 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Pike Street for a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police "criminally trespassed" Jason Hagar, 35, Pea Ridge, from the property.

Sunday, Sept. 22

2:39 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Garry D. Hamblin, 45, Pea Ridge, on a warrant from Greenland, and Tammy J. Hurst, 49, Pea Ridge, on a warrant from Springdale. Hambline was also charged in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, operation of vehicle without license plate and no proof of insurance.

10:07 p.m. As a result of an investigation prompted by information received about a person possibly "driving drunk," according to the police report, police arrested Cody A. Wells, 28, Danville, Ark., in connection with DWI and drove left of center.

Monday, Sept. 23

1:42 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Dallas Michael Ford, 25, Westville, Okla., in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no tag light.

