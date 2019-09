City planners will consider a home occupation request and a lot split at the regular meeting of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Items on the agenda include:

• Home occupation request, 2340 Barnes Circle, Bobby Cook; and

• Lot split, Sugar Creek residential community, Cody Magnuson.

Planning Commission meetings are held in the court room of City Hall and are open to the public.

General News on 09/25/2019