Rising in approbation, city leaders applauded Nate and Michelle Holt as they were presented a Life Saving Award by Police Chief Lynn Hahn at the Sept. 17 City Council meeting.

"Today we have a baby that's still alive because of them," Lt. Michael Lisenbee, police public information officer, said. "They acted very, very swiftly... he took a brick and broke the window and even hurt himself in the process."

"They're not the only heroes; there were several other people involved including the person who originally saw that a baby was in the vehicle, Walmart workers who caused a scene and called 911," Lisenbee said. "They went the extra step and took action."

"It's a rare individual that takes action," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

The Holts, husband and wife who were shopping at the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 11, rescued a 4-month-old boy who spent nearly an hour in a hot vehicle when temperatures outside were in the mid-90s.

The Holts took the baby out of the vehicle and into the store, undressing him and cooling him while waiting for the ambulance. The mother and aunt were arrested and charged in connection with child endangerment.

