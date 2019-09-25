After a rough non-conference schedule playing a trio of 5A teams that compiled a 9-0 record, the Hawks of Stephen Neal look forward to beginning play in the 4A-1 this Friday as they host cross county rival Gentry.

Gentry has had a good run thus far in 2019, beating Huntsville 38-15 and handling Greenland 34-27. Their lone setback was to highly ranked Dardanelle by a 17-14 count to start the season.

Gentry will be hanging their success on talented senior athlete Brandon Atwood. The Pioneer quarterback, Atwood is completing 60% of his passes to date, racking up 430 yards on 36 of 62 attempts, averaging 143 yards per game. He has thrown for five touchdowns.

Atwood is also the biggest threat on the ground, rushing for 377 yards on 51 carries, a 7.4 yards per carry average. No other running back has more than 40 yards rushing for the season. The Pioneers are averaging 29 points per game while giving up 20.

On the defensive side, the Pioneers are led by linebacker Will Pyburn with 38 tackles, defensive back Charlie Reams with 28, and defensive back Seiren Reding with 22 stops. The defense for Gentry has come up with three fumble recoveries and three interceptions so far this season.

The Blackhawks are working on a five-game winning steak over the Pioneers. Pea Ridge whipped Gentry 27-7 last season, 47-18 in 2017, 50-21 in 2016, 72-34 in 2015, 30-14 in 2014, 25-0 in 2012, and 25-21 in 2011. The Pioneers' lone win in the past eight years was a 43-30 scoring dual victory in 2013.

St. Louis on a roll

heading for the postseason

The St. Louis Cardinals baseball team is on a roll, sweeping four games at Chicago to eliminate the Cubs from the division race while clinching a spot for themselves in the National League playoffs.

The Cards won all four games by a single run, 5-4, 2-1, 9-8 and 3-2. Three of the games saw the Cardinals win the game with their last at-bats.

St.Louis, one of the original eight teams to begin professional baseball in the 1800s, has the most World Series titles among National League teams (11) ranking only behind the New York Yankees, who currently have won the most games in the majors this season with 102. The Cards are 89-67 with a three-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers with seven games left.

St.Louis last won the World Series in 2011 and last made the playoffs in 2015

4A-1 strength of schedules to date

1. Pea Ridge^18.8

2. Shiloh^6.4

3. Prairie Grove^2.3

4. Gentry^-3.2

5. Gravette^-6.6

6. Lincoln^-32.6

7. Berryville^-38.8

8. Green Forest^-40.2

MaxPreps 4A-1

District poll

Top five finishers are included into the playoffs.

1. Shiloh^3-0

2. Lincoln^3-0

3. Gentry^2-1

4. Pea Ridge^0-3

5. Prairie Grove^0-3

6. Gravette^1-2

7. Berryville^2-1

8. Green Forest^2-1

MaxPreps 4A

State football poll

*Current statewide MaxPreps rankings

The biggest upwardly mobile football teams last week were Gentry (2-1) and Gravette (1-2) who climbed five and eight places, respectively. Gravette escaped the last place position (48th) to move into 40th. Gentry went from 24th to 19th. Heber Springs had the biggest decline, dropping nine spots from 14th to 23rd.

1. Arkadelphia^3-0^--

2. Shiloh^3-0^--

3. Robinson^3-0^+3

4. Nashville^3-0^-1

5. Warren^3-0^-1

6. Ozark^2-1^-1

7. Mena^3-0^--

8. Dardanelle^3-0^--

9. West Helena^3-0^+4

10. Rivercrest^2-1^-1

11. Pocahontas^2-1^--

12. Dumas^1-2^-2

13. DeWitt^3-0^+2

14. Bauxite^2-1^+2

15. Star City^2-1^+6

16. Hamburg^2-1^+1

17. Lincoln^3-0^+5

18. Central Ark^2-1^-6

19. Gentry^2-1^+9

20. Ashdown^2-1^--

21. Crossett^0-3^-3

22. Harmony Gr^2-1^+5

23. Heber Springs^0-3^-9

24. Elkins^2-1^-1

25. SS Batesville^2-1^-1

26. Gosnell^0-3^-3

27. Pea Ridge^0-3^-8

28. Westside^2-1^-2

29. Stuttgart^0-3^+3

30. Pottsville^1-2^-1

31. Malvern^1-2^-1

32. Trumann^1-2^--

33. Lonoke^1-2^+4

34. Fountain Lake^1-2^-1

35. Riverview^2-1^-1

36. Prairie Grove^0-3^--

37. Bald Knob^0-3^-2

38. Mills^1-2^+1

39. Monticello^0-3^-1

40. Gravette^1-2^+8

41. Brookland^1-2^-1

42. Berryville^2-1^-1

43. Subiaco^1-2^--

44. Cave City^0-3^- 2

45. Waldron^0-3^- 1

46. Green Forest^2-1^--

47. Highland^0-3^--

48. Dover^0-3^-3

4A-1 volleyball standings

1. Berryville^4-0

2. Farmington^4-0

3. Harrison^3-1

4. Pea Ridge^3-2

5. Prairie Grove^3-2

6. Shiloh^2-2

7. Gravette^1-4

8. Huntsville^0-4

9. Gentry^0-5

MaxPreps/CBS 4A

State volleyball rankings

1. Valley View^16-0

2. Brookland^10-3

3. Berryville^5-0

4. Morrilton^11-2

5. Farmington^9-1

6. Mena^8-2

7. Batesville^7-4

8. Westside^6-6

9. Harrison^4-3

10. Wynne^6-6

11. Pulaski^8-7

12. SS Batesville^4-4

13. Pea Ridge^5-7

14. Prairie Grove^7-3

15. Robinson^6-5

16. Shiloh^5-7

17. Arkadelphia^5-7

18. Pocahontas^3-9

19. Dover^8-7

20. Bauxite^2-4

21. Heber Springs^4-5

22. Magnolia^4-7

23. Lonoke^4-9

24. Highland^3-11

25. Malvern^3-5

26. Gentry^3-6

27. Clarksville^2-11

28. Camden^4-4

29. Gravette^1-6

30. Mills^3-5

31. Huntsville^1-11

32. Blytheville^0-10

33. Forrest City^1-5

34. McClellan^0-5

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at prtnews@nwadg.com.

Sports on 09/25/2019