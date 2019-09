Pea Ridge City Council members are scheduled to meet as a Committee of the Whole at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, to discuss several items including:

• Items from audit: Rates of pay for fire, EMT, medics and clothing allowance;

• City sales tax;

• Non-dedicated streets;

• Impact fee research;

• Fire dues research; and

• Trash service.

Committee of the Whole meetings are open to the public.

Sports on 09/25/2019