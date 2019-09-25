District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Kevin R. Adams, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Jacob Thomas Adams, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Ezekiel A. Akee, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Thele Jeanenette Alexander, 20, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Kathren Lynn Anderson, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Mikka Anderson, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Sarah L. Barton, 46, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Gene R. Bateman, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Michael W. Beikman, 34, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty;

Morgan B. Blevins, 31, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Victoria Cain, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Matthew A. Center, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Mary K. Clark, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Omar E. Contreras, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Vanessa Dolores Crowly, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty

Anthony W. Dale, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Scott Daniel Davis, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Aaron William Dejongh, 37, failure to appear, guilty

Jessica Nicole Joy Easter, 25, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Brittany N. Eoff, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Theodore J. Fenton, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty

William Fields, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Evelyn M. Fletcher, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Dustin W. Foster, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Ramaldo Gaucin, 39, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Beau Tucker German, 20, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tanner Cole Graham-Mann, 21, fictitious vehicle license, guilty

Ronnie R. Green, 68, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Michael T. Highsmith, 19, minor in possession of alcohol, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

John Wesley Huckeba, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Christopher Kim Hurley, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Daniel R. Hutchek, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Austin Carl Jacobs, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Cassandra Kincaid, 37, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty

Laura K. Landsburg, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Mark D. Law, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Tara R. Linn, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Calvin J. Llewellyn, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

James L. McDonald, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Allison Alliston McElroy, 48, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Mandy Marie Mitchell, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Maria G. Morales, 55, speeding, guilty

Phillip Moran-Upchurch, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Gerri H. Neely, 46, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Julie A. Neighbors, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Nicholas Hunter Nicodemus, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Derek L. Power, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Paul David Rice, 63, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Tyler Lee Riddle, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, nol prossed; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Jamie Riley, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Christopher Jaden Rios, 18, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit

Michael B. Sams, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Victor H. Saucedo-Espino, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Brandon Warren Schleiff, 33, reckless driving, guilty; failure to obey traffic control device, guilty; failure to obey traffic control device, guilty

Stephanie Lynn Schmidt, 37, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Garrett J. Smeltzer, 19, no proof of liability insurance, dismissed

Garvan Tovi, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Joshua Lee Wills, 40, speeding, bond forfeit

William Thomas Wood, 56, obstructing government operations, guilty

Robert Taylor York, 32, drinking in public, bond forfeit

Jon M. Young, 30, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

