District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Kevin R. Adams, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Jacob Thomas Adams, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Ezekiel A. Akee, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Thele Jeanenette Alexander, 20, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Kathren Lynn Anderson, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Mikka Anderson, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Sarah L. Barton, 46, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Gene R. Bateman, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Michael W. Beikman, 34, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty;
Morgan B. Blevins, 31, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Victoria Cain, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Matthew A. Center, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Mary K. Clark, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Omar E. Contreras, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Vanessa Dolores Crowly, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty
Anthony W. Dale, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Scott Daniel Davis, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Aaron William Dejongh, 37, failure to appear, guilty
Jessica Nicole Joy Easter, 25, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Brittany N. Eoff, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Theodore J. Fenton, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty
William Fields, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Evelyn M. Fletcher, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Dustin W. Foster, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Ramaldo Gaucin, 39, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Beau Tucker German, 20, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tanner Cole Graham-Mann, 21, fictitious vehicle license, guilty
Ronnie R. Green, 68, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Michael T. Highsmith, 19, minor in possession of alcohol, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
John Wesley Huckeba, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Christopher Kim Hurley, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Daniel R. Hutchek, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Austin Carl Jacobs, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Cassandra Kincaid, 37, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty
Laura K. Landsburg, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Mark D. Law, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Tara R. Linn, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Calvin J. Llewellyn, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
James L. McDonald, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Allison Alliston McElroy, 48, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Mandy Marie Mitchell, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Maria G. Morales, 55, speeding, guilty
Phillip Moran-Upchurch, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Gerri H. Neely, 46, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Julie A. Neighbors, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Nicholas Hunter Nicodemus, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Derek L. Power, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Paul David Rice, 63, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Tyler Lee Riddle, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, nol prossed; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Jamie Riley, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Christopher Jaden Rios, 18, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit
Michael B. Sams, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Victor H. Saucedo-Espino, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Brandon Warren Schleiff, 33, reckless driving, guilty; failure to obey traffic control device, guilty; failure to obey traffic control device, guilty
Stephanie Lynn Schmidt, 37, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Garrett J. Smeltzer, 19, no proof of liability insurance, dismissed
Garvan Tovi, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Joshua Lee Wills, 40, speeding, bond forfeit
William Thomas Wood, 56, obstructing government operations, guilty
Robert Taylor York, 32, drinking in public, bond forfeit
Jon M. Young, 30, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeitGeneral News on 09/25/2019
