Friday, Sept. 13

9:26 a.m. Kayden Brake Miniard, 27, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony contempt of court

9:41 p.m. Antonio Frank Oxman, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

1:29 p.m. Garrett Mitchell Malone, 26, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear from Centerton; felony parole violation

Monday, Sept. 16

9:58 a.m. Nycole Marie Fargo, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court from Benton County

6:06 p.m. Robert Dale Adams, 54, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, felony parole violation

9:58 p.m. Scott Lee Stockman, 40, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, civil contempt from Washington County

Wednesday, Sept. 18

4:20 p.m. Leah Nichole Selee, 20, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, suspended sentence or probation from Benton County; failure to appear from Bentonville

Thursday, Sept. 19

6:18 p.m. Richard Dale Goad II, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault

6:28 p.m. Richard Dale Goad Sr., 76, Garfield, by BCSO, felony rape

Friday, Sept. 20

10:35 a.m. Justin Stephen Ferris, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, violation of protection order

Saturday, Sept. 21

2:55 p.m. Christopher Michael Watkins, 38, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, fleeing on foot

6:35 p.m. Ethan Aron-Lakoda McDaniel, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts third-degree battering; felony failure to appear from Benton County; misdemeanor failure to appear from Benton County; and misdemeanor failure to appear from Rogers

11:54 p.m. Troy Allen Lupica, 47, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear

Sunday, Sept. 22

3:40 p.m. Garry Dewayne Hamblin, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance

3:45 p.m. Tammy Jean Hurst, 49, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

9:40 p.m. Joseph Neal Griffith, 54, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, public intoxication

11:49 p.m. Cody Alec Wells, Danville, Ark., by Pea Ridge Police, DWI-drugs; driving left of center

Monday, Sept. 23

2:58 a.m. Lisa Ellen Law, 51, Pea Ridge, by Benton County Detention Center, harrassment

3:31 a.m. Dallas Michael Ford, 25, Westville, Okla., by Pea Ridge Police, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance - methamphetamine or cocaine; possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; no tag light

10:47 a.m. Alan Dwight Perkins, 48, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, two counts third-degree assault

4:18 p.m. Michael Alvie Dollar, 63, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Correction, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

6:29 p.m. Robert Allen Carns, 54, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony theft b receiving; failure to appear from Elm Springs

General News on 09/25/2019