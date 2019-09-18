Members of the Wood-Hall Post 8109 Veterans of Foreign Wars recently presented American flags to members of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters attached the flags to several fire trucks.

The letter read by post commander Chris Snow for the presentation stated:

"To the Pea Ridge Fire Department:

"On behalf of VFW Post 8109, we would like to thank you for your dedication and service to our community. We appreciate your commitment and bravery to do what it takes to be there in any situation when the time comes to help save lives. The constant training and professionalism in your field does not go unnoticed.

"As a 24-hour/365-days ambulance response team, and a near all-volunteer firefighting and first responder unit, you continue the proud tradition and legacy of so many that have come before you.

"'There's nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer,' Gen. James Doolittle, World War II.

"With all our heart and appreciation, we say "Thank you" for your service and we are grateful!

"Please accept these three 3- by 5-foot American flags as a token of our appreciation.

"Very respectfully,

"Chris Snow, VFW Post 8109, commander"

General News on 09/18/2019