Wilderness Library

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Shiloh Museum outreach coordinator Susan Young will discuss the life and work of Newton County resident Ted Richmond in a program entitled, "Working for Things Eternal," at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. According to Young, "In the early 1930s, Ted Richmond settled on Mount Sherman in Newton County and founded the Wilderness Library, providing free books to local folks for miles around. The library existed into the 1950s, with Richmond attracting the attention of Eleanor Roosevelt, J. William Fulbright, and the Saturday Evening Post along the way."

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to learn about the life cycle of a monarch butterfly during "Monarch Mania" in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

