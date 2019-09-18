Adding another "piece of the puzzle" for school safety, mental health and behavioral issues, superintendent Rick Neal told School Board members Monday is an anonymous reporting system that School Resource Officer Rick Helmer and district social worker Amanda Childs have been working. The anonymous reporting system -- See something, Say something -- will be introduced to parents during parent-teacher conferences Monday.

"One of the mandates that came out the end of last year was to find an anonymous reporting system," Helmer said, explaining that he, Childs, Neal and police have been working with Sandy Hook Promise, a national violence prevention organization.

"See something, Say something is an anonymous reporting system providing students with a way to report concerning behavior," he said.

Child's said the program, which does not cost the school district, provides an app, website and phone links. She said school administration was trained in August and students from sixth through 12th grades will be trained in October.

"This is a community program that can help support our students and help them feel safe in our school and community," Childs said.

"This will be the first in the state of Arkansas," Helmer said. "We're excited to take the lead on this."

General News on 09/17/2019