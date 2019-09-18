50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 18, 1969

Pea Ridge School District received approval for a Title I project which will involve the expenditure of $10,164 under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for the school year of 1969-70. Title I furnishes aid for the educationally disadvantaged children in the district. This is 90% of the amount which was spent under Title I last year. It was approved as guaranteed advance funding for fiscal 1970 last fall and the exact amount of the year's appropriation will not be known until Congressional action later this year.

One of the biggest crowds ever seen in the Pea Ridge Stadium turned out Friday to see the Blackhawks and the Tigers battle without score until the fourth quarter. Pea Ridge racked up another win in their game against Prairie Grove with a final score of 8-0. The Hawks again displayed their playing ability and also their desire to be the 1-B Champs this season.

The Benton County TB and RDZ Association in cooperation with the Benton County Health Unit, will hold skin tests clinics in all the school this fall. These clinics are set up for first and ninth grade students, and also for all students working in the school lunch rooms. Students will be given permission slips to take home for their parents' signatures.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 1979

With the payment of $642 on Sept. 11, the City of Pea Ridge made its final payment on the purchase of City Hall. Since 1970, the total paid is $7,890. In commenting on the payment of the mortgage, Mayor Lester Hall noted that a comparable building, to be built today, would cost the city between $80,000 and $100,000. It was suggested at the council meeting Thursday evening that a special mortgage burning be held at the next council meeting.

A cashier's check for $100 was presented Monday to the City of Pea Ridge for the general fund to help underwrite the salary of Librarian Pauline Boepple. Contributions to the Friends of the Library are used to supplement city funds to help keep the library open on Wednesday. The savings account now stands at $68.64 and additional contributions will be needed soon.

Ricky Clanton and Roger Hickman announce the purchase of the Pea Ridge Texaco station by Clanton effective Oct. 1. Hickman said he has sold the station in order to have more time to concentrate on his farming and cattle raising. Clanton, who returned to Pea Ridge Aug. 24 after four years in the Navy, is the son of J.C. and Virginia Clanton, Pea Ridge.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 38

Thursday, Sept. 21, 1989

Pea Ridge City Council approved a pay increase for City Marshal Sam Holcomb. The $500 per month increase comes after being hired for the marshal position in early July. Council members praised Holcomb for his professionalism and the improvements he has brought to the Police Department. Due to illness, Mayor Mary Rogers was unable to attend the council meeting, but sent a letter to the council asking it to consider the raise very carefully. Rogers stated in the letter, "Please consider this raise very carefully and know that we must pay our officers adequately if we expect to encourage longevity in our Police Department." The letter also stated that Holcomb has taken the initiative on improving the department in the areas of equipment, filing systems and the reputation and image of the department and in addition has worked many hours in addition to his regular shift.

The Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Bank of Pea Ridge last week. Marshal Sam Holcomb said that the bank received an anonymous phone call from a female that said there was a bomb in the bank. Holcomb thoroughly check the bank after customers and bank employees were evacuated. Holcomb said that the bank received a second call saying that they did not find the bomb. Holcomb said that the bank was thoroughly checked a second time and no bomb was found. Holcomb said that a bomb threat to a bank is a felony by virtue of banks being insured by the Federal Savings and Loan Incorporation and by making the threat on the telephone by virtue of the telephone being regulated by the Federal Communications Commission.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 1999

The Pea Ridge Police Department has four officers who cover Pea Ridge 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, working 12-hour shifts. With one of the longest running police administrations Pea Ridge has seen in recent years, Chief Tim Ledbetter credits a supportive mayor, council, city administration and citizenry with the stability of the police force. "The cooperation of Pea Ridge townspeople has made it easy for us to take care of them," Ledbetter notes. "We try our best to be at all activities, including ball games, parades, school activities, etc." The biggest changes during his time here, Ledbetter says, have come because of growth in Benton County.

Officers from a number of area law enforcement agencies made a drug bust early last Thursday morning that was the culmination of two years of work. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers converged on a 40-acre farm west of Pea Ridge on Benton County 40 where a suspected meth lab was operating. "We really have to thank the community for being patient with us while we developed the case against this operation," said Benton County Sheriff Andy Lee. Public Information Deputy Brewster of the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the suspects were well-organized and armed. "They had men patrolling the perimeter of the property with guns whenever they were cooking." Brewster said. "They had armed men stopping traffic on area roads whenever they saw someone they didn't recognize. The neighbors have lived in terror for a long time."

Pea Ridge Elementary was named "Best of Show" with second-grader, Bobby Lee Ingalls, honored as "Best Artist" in the Benton County Fair Elementary Art Competition last week in Bentonville. In the school competition, Pea Ridge was selected as best school ahead of second place Rogers Belleview and third place Rogers Mathias.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 38

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2009

The new computer-based security program adopted by the school district does not access the Arkansas Crime Information Center, although a text message sent to parents from superintendent Mike Van Dyke stated the system does just that. Entering any Pea Ridge school, visitors are asked for their identification. That ID, usually a driver's license, is swiped through a scanning device that checks the Sex Offender Registry. If the person clears, an identification bade is printed and they are allowed access. Pea Ridge Schools are the first public schools in the state to use Hall Pass. Van Dyke said he would also like to use Hall Pass to keep time sheets on custodians.

More than a third of the registered voters turned out for the Pea Ridge School Board election Tuesday, Sept. 15, but the battle for the open School Board seat is not finished. The four candidates have been narrowed to two. Angie Pratt and Joshua Ramsey will face off in a run-off election Tuesday, Oct. 6. In the Pea Ridge School district, there were 38.4 percent of the 3,653 registered voters to participate in last week's election.

A $6,487,300.79 budget was approved for the 2009-2010 school year during a special School Board meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. That amount mirrors the amount listed as the actual ending balance for 2008-2009. School superintendent Mike Van Dyke presented the 2009-2010 budget to the board and after a discussion of expenditures, revenues, balances and various building and renovation projects, the board approved the motion to accept the proposed budget..

