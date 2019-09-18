Seven Layer Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Sheila Chandler

The Poe Collection

1 head of lettuce, shredded

1 c. celery, chopped

1 c. bell peppers, chopped

1 green onion, diced

1 c. carrots, grated

10 oz. frozen peas, thawed

2 c. Miracle Whip

2 T. sugar

1/2 lb. bacon, cooked to a crisp and crumbled

1/2 lb. mild cheddar cheese, grated

In a large glass serving bowl, make layers in the following order: lettuce, celery, bell peppers, green onions, carrots and peas.

In a small bowl, mix the Miracle Whip and sugar together. Spread the mixture over the layer of peas.

Sprinkle with the bacon and cheese. Chill overnight before serving.

Recipe Note: I have always liked to take this dish to pot lucks. It is always a big hit.

