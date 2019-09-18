Monday, Sept. 23
NO SCHOOL
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, tossed salad, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, strawberry cup, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole grain roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety
Thursday, Sept. 26
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Fish sticks, curly fries, northern beans, cornbread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or popcorn chicken
Grades 9-12 option: Or hot dog on bun
Friday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Big Daddy four meat pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 09/18/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus