Pea Ridge Police Dept. Monthly report September 18, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

August 2019

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^3^1^12

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^2^30

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^22^27^130

Alarm^16^9^89

Animal bite^0^1^8

Animal call^33^43^245

Assault/ battery^1^1^15

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^2^20

Breaking or entering^1^0^14

Burglary^1^2^17

Business check^1^2^5

Civil call^37^44^282

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^4^4^22

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^7^20^96

Emergency message^0^1^3

Environmental^1^0^4

Extra patrol^0^3^10

Follow up^20^8^143

Fraud/forgery^2^4^38

Gun shots^1^2^6

Harassment/harassing communications^1^5^23

Investigation^3^6^52

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^3

Lost/found property^3^4^36

Missing person adult^0^0^4

Missing person juvenile^0^0^0

Motorist assist^6^6^89

MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/ injury^2^0^19

MVC wo/ injury^12^8^73

Narcotics investigation^4^1^14

Noise complaint^2^9^29

Other^1^10^44

Overdose^1^0^5

Prowler^0^2^3

Public assist^0^0^1

Rape/sexual assault^0^1^7

Reckless driver^14^14^118

Residential structure fire^0^1^1

Road hazard^4^1^18

Runaway^1^0^13

Sex offender investigation^1^0^12

Stolen vehicle^0^1^5

Suspicious circumstance^28^44^292

Theft^9^4^61

Threats^3^2^17

Traffic stop^333^360^2759

Trespassing^0^4^17

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^0^3

Unlock^0^0^12

Warrant service/felony^0^0^6

Warrant service/misdemeanor^40^55^349

Welfare check^15^9^80

Total^638^723^5355

•••

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^15^135

Citations-^14^94

Warnings-^3^12

Warrant arrests-^34^311

City ordinance-^7^33

Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^64^299

Warnings-^276^1910

Verbal-^11^72

City ordinance-^8^31

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^10^35

Warrant arrests-^4^22

Total arrests^65^503

New cases^59^442

Traffic stops^135^1088

General News on 09/18/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

