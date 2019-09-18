August 2019
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^3^1^12
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^2^30
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^22^27^130
Alarm^16^9^89
Animal bite^0^1^8
Animal call^33^43^245
Assault/ battery^1^1^15
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^2^20
Breaking or entering^1^0^14
Burglary^1^2^17
Business check^1^2^5
Civil call^37^44^282
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^4^4^22
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^7^20^96
Emergency message^0^1^3
Environmental^1^0^4
Extra patrol^0^3^10
Follow up^20^8^143
Fraud/forgery^2^4^38
Gun shots^1^2^6
Harassment/harassing communications^1^5^23
Investigation^3^6^52
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^3
Lost/found property^3^4^36
Missing person adult^0^0^4
Missing person juvenile^0^0^0
Motorist assist^6^6^89
MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/ injury^2^0^19
MVC wo/ injury^12^8^73
Narcotics investigation^4^1^14
Noise complaint^2^9^29
Other^1^10^44
Overdose^1^0^5
Prowler^0^2^3
Public assist^0^0^1
Rape/sexual assault^0^1^7
Reckless driver^14^14^118
Residential structure fire^0^1^1
Road hazard^4^1^18
Runaway^1^0^13
Sex offender investigation^1^0^12
Stolen vehicle^0^1^5
Suspicious circumstance^28^44^292
Theft^9^4^61
Threats^3^2^17
Traffic stop^333^360^2759
Trespassing^0^4^17
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^0^3
Unlock^0^0^12
Warrant service/felony^0^0^6
Warrant service/misdemeanor^40^55^349
Welfare check^15^9^80
Total^638^723^5355
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^15^135
Citations-^14^94
Warnings-^3^12
Warrant arrests-^34^311
City ordinance-^7^33
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^64^299
Warnings-^276^1910
Verbal-^11^72
City ordinance-^8^31
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^10^35
Warrant arrests-^4^22
Total arrests^65^503
New cases^59^442
Traffic stops^135^1088
