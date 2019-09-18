A Garfield man was killed as a result of a crash which was caused when a Kia Spectra pulled in front of the motorcycle he was driving on U.S. Highway 62 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Randall Neil James Jr., 50, was traveling east on U.S. 62 approaching the intersection with North Old Wire Road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Megan S. Wright, 29, Bentonville, was "initially driving north on North Old Wire Road and turned left (west) onto U.S. Hwy. 62 failing to yield" to James' motorcycle, according to the report. The motorcycle struck the driver side of the vehicle.

An ambulance from Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department responded. James was transported by helicopter ambulance to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

General News on 09/18/2019