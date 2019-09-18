As near as I can remember, the last time the Brightwater Methodist Church had a garage sale was over 15 years ago. JoAnn Wilkerson was in charge. It was on the parking lot of Rogers Arvest Bank. The church building burnt. The church didn't!

A lot of people have died. Som eof us inherited things we really didn't want in the first place. the committee asked for no clothing, but I see a lot of nightgowns and sweat shirts on the tble. i guess they meant no hangers.

A concrete parking lot and my legs and feet are not compatable but I hope for a lawn chair. Hope to see you there.

My thought:

A bell is not a bell until it's rung.

A song is not a song until you sing it.

Love is not love until you give it away!

•••

Editors note: Edith Lammey has been a resident of the area for more than 40 years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.She can be contacted through The Times at 451-1196 or prtnews@nwadg.com.

