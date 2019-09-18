Karlee Spear appeared before Judge Ray Bunch in Pea Ridge Department of the District Court of Benton County Tuesday, Sept. 10, pleaded not guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor and asked for an application for a public defender.

Spear, 21, of Seligman, Mo., is charged in connection with third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after leaving her infant son in a vehicle parked at Walmart Sunday, Aug. 11. Temperatures outside were in the mid-90s.

The baby was saved by a passerby who broke out the vehicle's back glass, took the baby out of the vehicle and inside the store to cool him off until ambulance personnel arrived. Both Spear and Ashlee Danley, 26, Seligman, were arrested at the scene by Pea Ridge Police.

Danlee was charged in connection with second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. She did not appear in court, but did, through an attorney, plead not guilty.

On Tuesday, Spear told Judge Bunch she hasn't worked in six months. Bunch declared her indigent, advised her to contact the public defender within a couple of days and set a Oct. 22 court date for her.

General News on 09/18/2019