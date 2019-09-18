September sunset tours slated

Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area has released the dates of six sunset pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake.

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Ark. Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000 http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

The departure times from Rocky Branch Marina are:

Thursday, Sept. 19 -- 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 -- 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 -- 5:30 p.m.

Nothing could be more enjoyable than a beautiful sunset out on Beaver Lake. Many birds will be coming back to their nests this time of day. We will look for them, and listen for their calls. Don't forget cameras.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10 plus tax. Children 6-12 $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at stated times. For information and to make reservations call 479-789-5000.

Free Seminar on Nature/Landscape Photography

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas (PSNWA), in collaboration with Hobbs State Park, will offer a free seminar on nature/landscape photography. From local macro images to sweeping landscapes in Europe, photographer Melissa L. Jones will take you on a delightful journey of nature photography throughout the world. Fasten your seat belt.

Following the seminar, another professional from the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will offer a class on the basics of capturing nature with a camera. Learn about the fundamentals of proper exposure plus tips and techniques for capturing different subjects. The last part of the class will be spent outside practicing with your camera. The PSNWA professional will be with you to answer your questions.

This seminar and photography class is open for everyone but intended for those who want to fine tune their camera skills. Participants should have a basic understanding of how the features work on their camera. Take advantage of this free opportunity to learn from a professional.

What to bring if you can: camera, tripod (optional), remote release (optional)

Where: Hobbs State Park Visitor Center

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

• 4 p.m. Seminar,

• 5 p.m. Basic nature photography class

Cost: Free

For information on the (PSNWA): https://www.psnwa.org/ws/

Dr. Gerald Klingamon Visits Hobbs State Park and Tells Secrets of Oak Trees

Some flaunt their beauty. Some spread as wide as they are tall, giving us delightful shade in the summer. Some are just amazing to look at. Native to the northern hemisphere, over 600 varieties of oak trees can be found all around the globe.

One may not guess this, but only after about 20 years do oak trees start producing acorns. Some oaks may even take up to 50 years to produce the first lot, and then live for 200 to 1,000 years depending on the variety. Another fun fact is that a mature oak has the capacity to absorb more than 50 gallons of water in one day. And how about this -- white oaks produce acorns every year. Red oaks produce acorns every other year.

Dr. Klingamon tells us, "In this talk we will explore the natural history of one of the world's most important tree species. Considered will be topics including the range of oaks distribution over the world, the adaptability of oaks in widely varied environments, and a look at some of the most important oaks in Arkansas."

Do you have questions about oaks and perhaps their diseases? Dr. Klingamon is the expert and will address your oak inquiries.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Where: Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area visitor center

Cost: Free

This presentation is a continuation of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker's Series. For information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals: Call: 479-789-5000

